Free betting tips: Sporting Life's daily horse racing Nap of the day

Sporting Life Daily Nap, February 1

The classy PALOMA BLUE should appreciate dropping in class for the Matheson Handicap Chase on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

He has a great course record having won two of his three starts, the only defeat he suffered coming when third to Samcro in a Grade One novice hurdle, and he’s run with a bit of promise in two outings on right-handed tracks so far this season.

He travelled well for a long way before failing to get home behind Riders Onthe Storm at Ascot last time and is going to relish the drop back to a strongly-run two miles in a bigger field.

Davy Russell’s mount is fancied to put his experience to good use and see off the Gordon Elliott-trained novice Eclair De Beaufeu who is having his first outing in a handicap chase.