Free betting tips: Sporting Life's daily horse racing Nap of the day

Sporting Life's NAP of the day
Sporting Life's NAP of the day
Matt Brocklebank · Journalist
Last Updated
15:33 · January 31, 2020 · 1 min read

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Sporting Life Daily Nap, February 1

The classy PALOMA BLUE should appreciate dropping in class for the Matheson Handicap Chase on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

He has a great course record having won two of his three starts, the only defeat he suffered coming when third to Samcro in a Grade One novice hurdle, and he’s run with a bit of promise in two outings on right-handed tracks so far this season.

He travelled well for a long way before failing to get home behind Riders Onthe Storm at Ascot last time and is going to relish the drop back to a strongly-run two miles in a bigger field.

Davy Russell’s mount is fancied to put his experience to good use and see off the Gordon Elliott-trained novice Eclair De Beaufeu who is having his first outing in a handicap chase.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

