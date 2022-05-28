Sporting Life
Pyledriver (right) toughs it out to win in the Epsom rain
Dahlbury Coronation Cup: Six on target

By Sporting Life
13:31 · SAT May 28, 2022

A maximum field of six will go to post for the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

For a long time it looked like last year’s Derby hero Adayar would return to Epsom to bid for another Group One success, but as expected he has been taken out after suffering a minor setback.

In his absence, Appleby is set to rely on Manobo, who suffered the first defeat of his career when beaten half a length in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March.

Pyledriver was a popular winner of last year’s Coronation Cup for the training team of William Muir and Michael Grassick and is firmly on course to defend his crown, while Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Living Legend bids to land his fourth successive victory having landed the Jockey Club Stakes last time.

Hukum (Owen Burrows) and Palavecino (Brian Meehan) are also among the acceptors, as is O’Brien’s High Definition, who ran a fine race when beaten only a neck in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh recently.

