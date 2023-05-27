Hurricane Lane heads the nine six-day entries for a fascinating renewal of the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.
Charlie Appleby’s charge bounced back from a disappointing Newbury reappearance to rout his rivals in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket last time.
He faces a stellar field including last year’s Irish Derby hero Westover who chased home Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on his return.
Emily Upjohn, touched off by Tuesday in the Oaks over course-and-distance last season, is poised to make her reappearance for the Gosden team.
Aidan O’Brien will choose between Broome, Changingoftheguard and Point Lonsdale with Royal Champion, German raider Tunnes and Caius Chorister completing the field.
