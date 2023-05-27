Sporting Life
Hurricane Lane routs his rivals in the Newmarket rain
Dahlbury Coronation Cup: Hurricane Lane to represent Godolphin

By David Ord
12:58 · SAT May 27, 2023

Hurricane Lane heads the nine six-day entries for a fascinating renewal of the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

Charlie Appleby’s charge bounced back from a disappointing Newbury reappearance to rout his rivals in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket last time.

He faces a stellar field including last year’s Irish Derby hero Westover who chased home Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on his return.

Emily Upjohn, touched off by Tuesday in the Oaks over course-and-distance last season, is poised to make her reappearance for the Gosden team.

Aidan O’Brien will choose between Broome, Changingoftheguard and Point Lonsdale with Royal Champion, German raider Tunnes and Caius Chorister completing the field.

