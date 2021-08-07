Ascot's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup review

A review of the action from the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot where a double for Nicola Currie helped the Ladies team lift the trophy.

Tis Marvellous and Kevin Stott got the Rest of the World off to a winning start in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot. The field for the Dash split in two with King Of Stars and Sean Levey leading a larger group on the far side while Aplomb led the smaller group on the stands' side. There was very little to choose between the two sides with course specialist Tis Marvellous (9/2 joint-favourite) bursting through on the far side and he was called the winner by the judge after a short wait, edging out Desert Safari and Magical Spirit who finished strongly on the other side of the track. The winning jockey told ITV Racing: "Brilliant, what a start! Got a lovely lead, me and Sean (Levey) went over there with a bit of a plan. He's such an easy ride, such a kind horse. Bit of a push button for me to be honest. "Got a nice lead, sit as long as possible and everything went brilliantly." Clive Cox trains the evergreen seven-year-old and added: "The old adage, horses for courses, he loves it here and knows his way around. "He's a very special horse, very pleased to have him and he's been an absolute star all the way. He gives me a lot of pride and still has as much appetite for the task as ever. "I thought he was more than a short-head in front but when I saw the slow-mo I was very worried. "My other runners would both prefer drier ground and I'm hoping it stays dry for the rest of the day; I'll talk to the owners and see." After the first race, the Rest of the World were in the lead with 18 points, one ahead of Great Britain while Ireland picked up 5 points and the Ladies drew a blank.

📸 One-two for the ladies' team after another cracking finish



🥇 Just Hubert

🥈 Call My Bluffpic.twitter.com/xmJsf45xG0 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 7, 2021



There was a one-two for the Ladies team in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers with Just Hubert (11/) edging out Call My Bluff. The winner had refused to start at Glorious Goodwood last week but was quickly into his stride under Nicola Currie and raced in a share of the lead with Hochfeld. The pair were about a length clear turning into the straight but tracked by team member Call My Bluff and Mickaelle Michel who had raced in a share of the third for much of the two mile contest. Challengers from further back loomed large in their wing mirrors with favourite Uber Cool the most persistent but none managed to get to the quarters of the main protagonists who fought out a terrific finish. Neither horse nor rider gave any quarter but Just Hubert wouldn't be denied, prevailing by a short-head. "It was just a case of getting him positive and travelling and in the end he's gone round there with his ears pricked up front and I had it easy," said Currie. "When you can keep him sweet, he's classy." The race may have ended in defeat for Michel but the French jockey enjoyed her first experience of Ascot saying: "It was magic. I hoped to win but I'm very happy to be second." Just Hubert is trained by the racing partnership of William Muir and Chris Grassick and the latter spoke to his cousin Sally-Anne on ITV after the race: "It was the lack of stalls at Goodwood," he told her. "He was a bit too clever for us. He would have run a big race so we were a bit disappointed but it's gone well today and we're delighted. He battled so hard bless him, Nicola gave him a beauty of a ride." Latest standings: Great Britain: 29; Ladies 25; Rest of the World 21; Ireland 5

🍀 Ireland are off the mark with Graphite, an 18/1 winner under David Egan



🏆 Competitive stuff for the Shergar Cuppic.twitter.com/tmcrscqnTW — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 7, 2021

Graphite (18/1) got Ireland on the board in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge when edging out Hms President. The complexion of the 12 furlong contest changed dramatically in the straight but approaching the furlong pole, there were three in the line with the eventual winner challenging between the second and third placed Restorer. The latter was the first to cry enough but Hms President looked like battling back under Currie but couldn't quite get past the seven-year-old and jockey David Egan. The winning jockey said: "You can look strong but you need a good horse underneath you. Terry Kent has done a great job with this horse, a good up and coming trainer. "Look at the crowds, fantastic to see." Kent "A gent to deal with, does everything you ask him. A bit like myself, he's getting on in years and takes a bit of warming up. It's brilliant for us, a small team like we are. Great prize money, perfect ground and I was delighted to get David who was with Roger Varian as I was. "I was hopeful rather than confident and he's showing some of his old form, getting somewhere near where he used to be." Latest standings: Ladies: 38; Rest of the World: 33; Great Britain: 29; Ireland: 20

🤵 Dashing Roger bags @CierenFallonJr his first Shergar Cup winner and puts Team GB in a great position



Four down, two to go...pic.twitter.com/5luikSwnIw — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 7, 2021



Cieren Fallon produced Dashing Roger (5/1 joint-favourite) with a well-timed challenge to win the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile. Outsider Corazon Espinado and teammate Revich led into the straight as Data Protection backpedalled but they were soon overhauled by Dashing Roger and Lord Rapscallion. The petrol gauge of Lord Rapscallion turned to empty over a furlong from home but Dashing Roger continued to pour it on in front and the race always looked in safe keeping despite Young Fire and Raising Sand making late gains. Fallon said: “It was all to do with the horse. I was on the best horse in the race. He jumped well and I was in a lovely position. I got a little bit of cover, saved ground up there on the inside and we've got a lot of room up there in the home straight. “As soon as I pulled him out, he quickened nicely and put the race to bed pretty easily, in a matter of strides. His turn of foot took me by surprise and for a horse to quicken like that in that ground was brilliant. “Dashing Roger used to have a mark of 74. Marco Ghiani rode him, claimed 5lb and he won off 69 [at Yarmouth last year], and he's just gone and won here at Ascot off 90-odd. That's pretty incredible. He’s a tough animal that loves to run. He is very enthusiastic – what a genuine, tough little horse. Winning trainer William Stone said: "He's been a fantastic little horse, thrilled with him. We have about 20 (horses in training), he's probably the star of the team." Latest standings: Great Britain: 47; Rest of the World: 43; Ladies: 38; Ireland: 32

💪 State Of Bliss is an 8/1 winner for @SimonHolt3 and that's two for @NicolaCurrie22 today



👀 That's the Silver Saddle in the bag for Currie on her Shergar Cup debut



"I was hoping I might get one!"pic.twitter.com/l7vpfneT7D — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 7, 2021



Nicola Currie took an unassailable lead in the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle Trophy standings for the leading rider when guiding State Of Bliss to success in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic. James Doyle and Star Caliber set out to make all and the pair were about 10 lengths clear with six furlongs to run but their lead began to dwindle approaching the turn to the straight. Annandale was the first to go in pursuit of the runaway leader but was soon joined by State Of Bliss and the pair went past the leader with about a furlong and a half to run. The 9/2 chance soon asserted and ran on strongly to win by over three lengths and record a famous victory for Currie. Star Caliber rallied gamely to finish a neck off Annandale in third. Currie said: “What a day – it's unbelievable to win the “Silver Saddle”. I was hoping I might nick one today or the team could win on points, but to have a double and still another race to go. I thought this leading jockey’s armband would be harder to keep than a driver's licence! “I had a very straightforward ride on State Of Bliss. I jumped to be positive, but we went a really hard gallop, so I just settled him in on the way round. He just keeps finding, so I really wanted to get him rolling as soon as I could and thankfully, I was able to do that. The further we went, the better he has gone.” Asked if today could spark her career further, Currie added: “I really hope so. It's tough for everybody, especially at the minute – there are so many jockeys and so many good jockeys out there. “You need a few winners to get the flag going again and this is really going to help. I want to keep the ball rolling. I don't want to just sit on the sidelines and do it just to get by. I want to make a good go of it, so hopefully this can pick things back up again.” Winning handler Mark Johnston said: “It was frustrating when you have one who keeps going up the handicap for finishing second. “Today, State Of Bliss finished so well. He's won today on what is good to soft ground over a trip we thought would be far for him – it opens up a lot of doors. I've been having a dig at Barbara [Richmond, part-owner] there because he was second at Nottingham and I said he needs to go further, and she said he didn't want to go beyond a mile. Nicola has come in today and said ‘he’ll go as far as you like really!’ “I’d have sworn Annandale was going to win when I saw the leader coming back to him. I think the ground is probably quite testing out there though – Andrea thought it possibly cost him the race, chasing after the winner and used a lot of energy off the bend. But State Of Bliss has just outstayed them all.” Latest standings: Ladies: 62; Great Britain: 57; Rest of the World: 53; Ireland: 36