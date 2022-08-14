Nicola Currie was celebrating her biggest success in the saddle when guiding Princess Shabnam to victory in the Listed EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes at Pontefract on Sunday.

It was also a first Pattern-class success for handler Sean Woods since returning to the UK following his time training in Hong Kong. A winner at Chelmsford on the all-weather in June, the winner has been seen at Chester the last twice, progressing from the handicap ranks to pick up second in the Queensferry Stakes in her most recent outing. On that occasion she was a touch unfortunate to stumble a furlong from home when chasing home Hugo Palmer’s Group One-winner Ebro River. Away well and always at the head of proceedings in West Yorkshire, there was only one winner once Currie kicked for home aboard the 11/2 shot as the eight-runner field entered the home straight. The daughter of Gregorian came home strongly to finish a length and three-quarters clear of Michael Dods’ Gala Force Ten, who edged out 11/8 favourite Chil Chil for runner-up spot.

