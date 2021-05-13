Tattersalls Gold Cup target for Love at the Curragh

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was the outstanding performer of last year’s Classic generation – winning the 1,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks.

She was being prepared for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the autumn, but heavy rain in Paris put paid to those plans.

The Ballydoyle handler initially nominated the Mooresbridge Stakes as a possible comeback date – but that race has been and gone, so Love could now start off in the 10-and-a-half-furlong Group One on May 23.

“We’re looking at the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Love,” said O’Brien.

“It’s not been totally confirmed yet. But that’s what we are looking at, and we’ll make a final decision closer to the time.”