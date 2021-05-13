Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Love pulls clear at York
Love pulls clear at York

Tattersalls Gold Cup target for Love at the Curragh

By Nick Robson
10:11 · THU May 13, 2021

Love is likely to make her seasonal reappearance in this month’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was the outstanding performer of last year’s Classic generation – winning the 1,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks.

She was being prepared for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the autumn, but heavy rain in Paris put paid to those plans.

The Ballydoyle handler initially nominated the Mooresbridge Stakes as a possible comeback date – but that race has been and gone, so Love could now start off in the 10-and-a-half-furlong Group One on May 23.

“We’re looking at the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Love,” said O’Brien.

“It’s not been totally confirmed yet. But that’s what we are looking at, and we’ll make a final decision closer to the time.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content