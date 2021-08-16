A round-up of the action from the Curragh on Sunday as Search For A Song came back to her best with a nine and a half-length victory.

Search back on song in Curragh romp Sky Bet cut Search For A Song to 6/1 for the QIPCO British Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot after the dual Irish Leger heroine returned to peak form at the Curragh. Sent off 15/8 second-favourite for the Group Three Raa Atoll Loughbrown Stakes on the back of a slightly disappointing run when bidding for a third Leger over Irish Champions Weekend, Dermot Weld's mare came roaring back to her best under Colon Keane to defeat even-money market leader The Mediterranean by nine and a half lengths.

Concert Hall in tune for Weld Park triumph Aidan O’Brien’s Concert Hall produced a telling late challenge to win the Weld Park Stakes. The daughter of Ballydoyle’s 2012 Oaks winner Was, ridden here like her mother at Epsom by Seamie Heffernan, appeared to need all of the seven-furlong trip to get on top in this Group Three. Concert Hall, successful over course and distance in a July maiden, was sent off at 9/2 after finishing out of the first three at Group Two and Group One level at the Curragh over the past two months. She was still only seventh two furlongs out, as British challenger Lovely Mana and eventual runner-up Sunset Shiraz were among those to the fore on the far rail.

