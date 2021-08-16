A round-up of the action from the Curragh on Sunday as Search For A Song came back to her best with a nine and a half-length victory.
Sky Bet cut Search For A Song to 6/1 for the QIPCO British Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot after the dual Irish Leger heroine returned to peak form at the Curragh.
Sent off 15/8 second-favourite for the Group Three Raa Atoll Loughbrown Stakes on the back of a slightly disappointing run when bidding for a third Leger over Irish Champions Weekend, Dermot Weld's mare came roaring back to her best under Colon Keane to defeat even-money market leader The Mediterranean by nine and a half lengths.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Aidan O’Brien’s Concert Hall produced a telling late challenge to win the Weld Park Stakes.
The daughter of Ballydoyle’s 2012 Oaks winner Was, ridden here like her mother at Epsom by Seamie Heffernan, appeared to need all of the seven-furlong trip to get on top in this Group Three.
Concert Hall, successful over course and distance in a July maiden, was sent off at 9/2 after finishing out of the first three at Group Two and Group One level at the Curragh over the past two months.
She was still only seventh two furlongs out, as British challenger Lovely Mana and eventual runner-up Sunset Shiraz were among those to the fore on the far rail.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
But Heffernan delivered Concert Hall with a sustained run wide of her rivals down the middle of the track, and she got to the front to win by a length – with Seisai staying on for third, a further neck away.
O’Brien, who was winning this race for the fifth time in the last 10 years, said: “I’m delighted with her, and if she comes out of this OK she’ll probably step up and go on to the Fillies’ Mile.
“She’s a hardy lady and is going to improve from racing. She stays well and is a good, strong build.”
Paddy Power shortened Concert Hall to 10/1 from 16/1 for next month’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket – and into 20/1 from 33/1 for the 1000 Guineas over the same course and distance.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.