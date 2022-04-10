A review of the rest of Sunday's action from the Curragh as Markaz Paname made the step up in class.

Markaz Paname impresses in Gladness victory Markaz Paname further enhanced his growing reputation with an impressive victory in the Hollywoodbets Gladness Stakes. A winner on his racecourse debut at Cork in September, the Ger Lyons-trained three-year-old went on to finish third in a Listed event at Dundalk a few weeks later before being roughed off for the winter. Markaz Paname made a smart comeback when winning the Madrid Handicap at Naas in March and was the even-money favourite to successfully graduate to Group Three level against his elders at the Curragh. After travelling smoothly into contention, the Markaz gelding was asked to go about his business racing towards the final furlong marker by Colin Keane and quickened up smartly to put the race to bed. The winner’s stablemate Sh Boom, a winner over the course and distance last season, came home to good effect, but Markaz Paname was always doing enough in front and held her at bay by half a length.

Lyons said: “That was good. I’m happy now, but beforehand I got very watery as I just thought it’s impossible for a three-year-old to do that. He was a bit switched on and a bit buzzy but as Kerri (Lyons, daughter) said ‘he’s just a freak dad’ and I said ‘you’re right’. “I’m not thinking what’s next. That ground is as quick as he’d want. It’s all about ground with him and he could have the summer off. “We knew the record for three-year-olds was horrible in the Gladness but because the ground could dry and stay dry we came here. “You could be talking about the Ballycorus Stakes and races like that but he can’t run on anything better than that ground. “Seven furlongs is his trip, Colin knows he’ll get further but not at the moment.” The trainer was also delighted with the performance of the runner-up, adding: “I’m absolutely over the moon with Sh Boom. She’s grown into a lovely stakes filly and Gary (Carroll, jockey) said there is one of them in her. “Gowran (finished third three days ago) was only a piece of work for her the other day. We were only taking a pot as we own her ourselves, so to get black type for these fillies is fantastic. “It was a good race all around and I can go home now and watch the match in peace!”

Rest of the action Aidan O’Brien considers Meditate as a potential Royal Ascot contender after making a winning start to her career. A €360,000 purchase last summer, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 9/4 shot for her competitive debut in the All Aboard The Manguard Plus Bus To The Curragh Races Irish EBF Fillies Maiden. Always travelling well on the front end under Ryan Moore, Meditate kicked three and a quarter lengths clear of 15-8 favourite Drunk In Love and is poised for an immediate step up in class. “We’re delighted with her. She did everything right,” said O’Brien. “We thought she would have no problem starting at five furlongs, but Ryan said she got to the line very well. “She was straightforward and has a lovely mind. It was first time and she came straight up there.”

When asked if she could be an Ascot horse, he added: “I think she could be, that’s what you’d imagine. She has all that quality. She’ll go for the fillies’ Group race at Naas next.”

Meditate won on debut under Ryan Moore

O’Brien and Moore looked well placed to complete a double in the following colts’ maiden, with fellow newcomer Little Big Bear the 7/4 favourite. But following a nip-and-tuck battle with Ger Lyons-trained Tough Talk (5/2) and Colin Keane, the market leader was denied by a short head.

Lyons said of his Kingman colt: “I said to Colin going out, take your time, go through the gears and hit the line strong. If you win you win, but if you don’t we’ll win the next day, simple as. “He’s a horse we’ve always liked. He took it all in and was squealing and shouting in the ring beforehand, it’s the first time I’ve heard him roar since he came to me. “It’s his first time away from home and first time on grass so there should be plenty of improvement. We’ll keep it local and let him tell us when and where we’ll start him back, but it’ll be in Ireland.”

Waterville beaten on debut The much-talked-about Waterville could finish only third behind Glory Daze on his eagerly-awaited debut at the Curragh. A half-brother to multiple Group One-winning filly Sea Of Class, Waterville has been the buzz horse at Ballydoyle this spring, with trainer Aidan O’Brien mentioning him as a potential Derby candidate. It was no surprise therefore that the Camelot colt, who is already entered in the Dante, the Derby and the Irish Derby, was the 8/11 favourite for the TRI Equestrian Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden under Ryan Moore. Settled in midfield for much of the race, Waterville showed signs of inexperience at times, but did manage to move closer to the leaders early in the straight. He was briefly caught in a pocket and had to be switched wide to mount his challenge, but while he stayed on well it was just at the one pace and he was beaten five lengths. O’Brien told Racing TV: “We were delighted with the run. I’m sorry he didn’t win, but he ran a lovely race. “He was very green through the race and Ryan said it was a slow enough pace. He said he would have had to bustle him to get him out five furlongs out and he felt it wasn’t the right thing. “He ran home very well and Ryan was very happy with the horse. He’s a horse with loads of class to come. “The plan was if he won today and won well we’d look at a Derby trial and if that went well we’d have a look at the Derby, but now we won’t – we’ll go back for a maiden and then have a look at Ascot. “He’s going to be a lovely horse, but he’s still a bit of a baby. As the year goes on he’ll turn into a lovely colt.”

