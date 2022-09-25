A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's meeting at the Curragh where Espionage was another exciting two-year-old winner for Aidan O'Brien.

Martini shines in Weld Park Stakes Basil Martini is a maiden no more after claiming a first career win in the Group Three Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh. The two-year-old had run four times prior to this contest, coming home the runner up on three of those starts as a win proved just out of reach. This time around the filly was not going to be beaten, however, defying odds of 12-1 when holding off all nine rivals with a tough half-length victory for Joseph O’Brien and Declan McDonogh. “Declan said she really felt good today. She generally is quick away and leads,” the trainer said. “It was a really tough performance. She’s a progressive filly and has held her form very well all the way through. “For the last furlong and a half you were wondering what was going to come and get her, but she just kept finding. I’d say that is probably it for this season. She is a Group winner now and is a nice filly to look forward to next spring.”

Another exciting Ballydoyle juvenile Aidan O’Brien’s Espionage was a smart winner of the Williamhill.ie Irish EBF Maiden, following up a second-placed run at Galway last time with a length-and-three-quarter victory as the 9/4 favourite. “He ran well the last day. The other horse got up the rail and he had to come around. I’m delighted with him over seven furlongs,” O’Brien said. “Ryan (Moore, jockey) said he’s babyish. When he got to the start he was a little bit anxious. He might go for something like the Killavullan or the Eyrefield at Leopardstown. We won’t force him, he looks a middle-distance horse for next year.”

