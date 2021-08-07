Go Bears Go and Castle Star clash again in Phoenix Stakes

David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go returns to the Curragh on Sunday for a shot at Group One glory in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes.

The Kodi Bear colt was a winner on his last visit to Ireland, taking the Group Two Railway Stakes at the same track at the end of June.

A prior run in Royal Ascot’s Norfolk Stakes ended in a narrow defeat to Perfect Power and was the bay’s only loss to date after he won his maiden in May.

That victory came on soft ground, an experience that may prove to be valuable as rain has already softened the Curragh turf and more is forecast to fall.

“With the weather forecast the ground is probably going to be a bit softer than we would like it to be, but he has won on soft ground previously so provided he turns up and gets out of bed on the right side, I think he should take all the beating,” Loughnane said.

“On paper we certainly look the one to beat, but there’s every chance something else in the race could have taken a big step forward since the Railway.

“We’ve probably beaten all of the main market rivals already in the Railway Stakes – he’s a Group One horse, whether he wins on Sunday or not.

“He’s been an absolute pleasure to train, he’s got an exceptional mind. We’re going there confident, but we’re well aware Group Ones are not easily won.”