Check out the view from connections ahead of the rest of the action from Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh on Sunday.
Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate looks to preserve her flawless record in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
The daughter of No Nay Never has won each of her four starts to date, starting out in a maiden in April before taking the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas at Group Three level the following month.
At Royal Ascot she was a convincing winner at the same rank when landing the Albany Stakes, before a step up to Group Two class saw her strike again in the Curragh’s Debutante Stakes last month.
Ryan Moore was aboard for three of those four starts and the jockey clearly holds the filly in high regard, saying: “She’s a high-class filly. She won both her starts before heading to Ascot and then she did that nicely.
“I was very happy with her in the Debutante, she was having a look a few things, she lost me on the way to the start and didn’t like the cameraman on the way back either. She did that well, I was very happy with her.”
O’Brien has another chance in the shape of Never Ending Story, twice a winner, including in the Group Three Silver Flash Stakes, and third when last seen in the Group Two Prix du Calvados.
The British have a sole representative in Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Lakota Sioux, a Group Three winner on her most recent start when landing the seven-furlong Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.
Prior to that the filly was third over the same trip in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, coming home two and a half lengths behind Holloway Boy at 33/1.
“We felt after the Sweet Solera that she should stay at seven furlongs for the time being,” said Charlie Johnston.
“Having won a Group Three we were left with two options for the rest of the year, which were either the Moyglare or the Rockfel. We felt that she deserved a shot at the big one, so we’re looking forward to it.
“Richard Walker runs the syndicate (East Yorkshire-based Gallop Racing) and she was a £15,000 buy from Fairyhouse last year so it’s been a fantastic journey for them.
“We’ve liked her from very early on, she’s always shown plenty. We took her to Ascot, albeit at a big price, but we went there thinking she deserved her place and she ran very well and improved again at Newmarket to win the Sweet Solera.
“She’s a good filly, it’s a warm race and the likes of Meditate will take a lot of beating, but she’s certainly worthy of her place in the line-up and if she could hit the frame that would be a great result.”
Elsewhere in the race the sponsors have a chance of success with their home-bred Eternal Silence, a Jessica Harrington-trained daughter of War Front who finished third in the Group Three Newtownanner Stud Stakes at the Curragh when last seen.
Ahead of her in second place was Paddy Twomey’s Shelton, who also lines up for the Moyglare alongside Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra and James Stack’s Papilio.
Joseph O’Brien will run Debutante third Thornbrook, with his younger brother Donnacha set to saddle La Dolce Vita for the Coolmore team. The field of 12 is completed by Ger Lyons’ Amazing Show and Jim Bolger’s Gan Teorainn.
Kyprios bids to continue his faultless season by claiming Classic glory in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.
Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old is the new kid on the block on the staying scene this season and has so far taken it by storm.
A comeback victory over his full-sister and dual Irish Leger heroine Search For A Song in Navan’s Vintage Crop Stakes promised plenty and he predictably outclassed his rivals at Leopardstown next time out.
Kyprios has since stepped into the big time, beating staying great Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, and he will be a warm order to add to his tally.
“He’s done nothing wrong this year,” said his rider Ryan Moore.
“A mile-six at the Curragh should suit him well, he’s an uncomplicated horse, a pleasure to ride and he’s a class horse for all these staying races. Everything you ask of him he comes up with an answer, puts his head down and fights.”
Kyprios could renew rivalry with his fellow Moyglare Stud-owned sibling Search For A Song, winner of the race in 2019 and 2020 but only sixth in last year’s renewal.
Moyglare’s Fiona Craig said: “Kyprios definitely runs and we’ll make a decision on ‘Search’ nearer the time, but she has to run somewhere.”
Joseph O’Brien has high hopes for his runner Raise You.
Formerly with Andrew Balding, the six-year-old has excelled at the Curragh since moving to Ireland, winning four times at Irish Headquarters.
“The Irish Leger this year is an incredibly strong race, it looks like some of the top stayers in the world are going to line up,” said O’Brien. “Since he’s gone up in distance, particularly at the Curragh, Raise You has really taken his form to a new level this year, he’ll go there with every chance.”
Other hopefuls include William Haggas’ British raider Hamish, Paddy Twomey’s Rosscarbery and Tony Mullins-trained mare Princess Zoe.
The latter has proved no match for Kyprios the last twice, but Mullins hopes softer ground might help her at least close the gap.
He said: “We’ve no worries about the ground and some of the others do. We certainly think it’s an advantage for us to have that soft ground. I’d say Goodwood just didn’t suit her, but she’s had two runs at the Curragh – she won a low grade handicap and was second to the Melbourne Cup winner (Twilight Payment) last year in a Group Two.
“We’re delighted the rain has come and we just hope everything goes fine now.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.