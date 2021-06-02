Curragh review: Shanroe shines in Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Handicap

"There's definitely improvement and it (the Sky Bet Ebor) is definitely an option."

"He's tough. He's a fair horse to work, he has his own quirks but he knows how to win.

"Just the last couple of days I thought he wasn't himself, I've seen him better.

Thornton said: "He knows how to win, he's a tough horse. He was a bit flat in himself today but he still battled and he still won.

Pondus looked the likely winner when hitting the front under Seamie Heffernan but Shanroe was not for beating and dug really deep to get back up the runner-up's inside to win by three quarters of a length.

The seven-year-old battled hard under Robbie Colgan to master Pondus and win the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Handicap for Karl Thornton, ensuring a free entry to the Knavesmire handicap in the process.

Shanroe might well have advertised his claims for the Sky Bet Ebor itself when winning the Curragh trial for the York feature on Wednesday evening.

O'Brien makes his Point at the Curragh

Point Lonsdale looked an exciting recruit to Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile team when making an impressive racecourse debut at the Curragh.

The full-brother to Group Two winner and stablemate Broome could even prove a bargain buy at the 575,000 guineas he cost as a yearling after he comprehensively disposed of the opposition in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C&G) Maiden over seven furlongs, earning a tilt at the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Smartly away from stall one, Point Lonsdale, the 7/4 favourite, was always at the head of affairs with market rival Barud alongside him in the early stages.

However, Dermot Weld’s charge, who had the experience of a previous run, was shrugged aside at the business end of the contest.

Point Lonsdale asserted in grand style to score by five and a half lengths from Unconquerable. Mannix was half a length away in third place with Barud fourth.

O’Brien said: “He was working very smart and we wanted to get him out as we felt he was a horse for the Chesham. That’s what we think of him.

“He shows everything at home. He travels, he quickens and relaxes – all the right stuff.”

Dr Zempf came from last to first to strike at the first attempt with an equally-eyecatching display in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race – with connections nominating the Group Two Railway Stakes as his next race.

A 420,000 guineas purchase at Tattersalls, the Ger Lyons-trained colt travelled sweetly in behind as Missing Nation took the six-strong field along.

Hadman made an early bid for victory with the 7/4 favourite Elliptic also coming through following a tardy start.

The final furlong turned into a duel between Dr Zempf (5/2) and Elliptic, with the former, ridden by Colin Keane, comfortably getting on top to win by two and a quarter lengths.

Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: “He’s a lovely horse and is after doing that very well. He took it in very well beforehand and during the race he was very professional.

“We’ll take him home and see how he comes out of the race. He will improve as today was his first day seeing grass. Most likely the next race will be the Railway Stakes – the Siskin route.”

The Lyons team doubled up when Reve De Vol finished best of all to take the Listed Sky Bet Orby Stakes.

O’Reilly led them in the 10-furlong affair and stuck to his guns throughout, as Geometrical and then Patrick Sarsfield put down strong challenges.

It looked like the latter had just about done enough, only for Reve De Vol to fly home once Keane had switched and got a clear run approaching the furlong pole. A head was the winning margin at the line over Patrick Sarsfield, with O’Reilly another half-length back in third.

Shane Lyons said: “That was a very good performance. Colin said a very true-run mile and two would be right up his street. There was a bit of cat and mouse there today.

“Colin was able to fill him and try to get a gap out. He hit the line hard and it’s a nice race to win.

“He’s bred to get a mile and a half, but Colin said a true-run mile and two would suit so if he keeps winning then we’ll keep him at that.”