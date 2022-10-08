Joseph O’Brien’s Lumiere Rock provided jockey Mikey Sheehy with a first Group winner after a straightforward success in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

The Saxon Warrior filly was previously the runner up in two maidens, beaten by half a length on both occasions at Galway and then Gowran Park.

Sheehy has ridden the horse in all of her starts and again took the ride at the Curragh, where the chestnut outperformed a price of 11/1 to prevail by a length and a half.

“She’s done it well. I’ve ridden her on all three previous starts and the last day we went steady and she just lacks that bit of a gear,” the rider said.

“Today I was able to make the running and dictate the pace. I kept building it from the four (furlong pole) and in fairness to her, every time a horse joined me she kept finding more.

“Hopefully she is a nice filly going forward and it’s great to get black type for her.

“That’s my first Group winner. I’m delighted to get it and massive thanks to Joseph for the opportunities he gives me.

“I lost my claim here in the Cambridgeshire so things are going good and long may it continue.”