Curragh Monday: White Birch impresses again

A review of the big-race action at the Curragh on Monday where White Birch continued his fine start to the season.

Impressive Birch could return to Epsom Last year’s Epsom Derby third White Birch made it two wins from two outings this term with a convincing victory in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh. John Murphy’s grey colt came from off the pace to shade Maxux in the Alleged Stakes here last month but took up a much handier position early on in this Group Two contest over the same trip of 10 furlongs. With Elegant Man a non runner, Colin Keane asked the four-year-old to pick off pacesetter Greenland just after turning for home and the result never looked in doubt from that point onwards. White Birch soon put daylight between him and the chasing pack and nothing came close to closing the gap, with 20-1 outsider Lord Massusus ultimately finishing three and three-quarter lengths back in second. Greenland plugged on gamely for third place, but Village Voice and the well-backed Maxux disappointed in fourth and fifth respectively, despite both being better off at the weights from when close up behind White Birch last time.

The victor could now head back to Epsom and was cut to 12/1 from 20/1 for the Coronation Cup by both Betfair and Paddy Power. George Murphy, assistant trainer to his father, said: “I’m very pleased with that, it was a very good performance. He travelled along nicely, they didn’t go much of a gallop, but it was by far his best performance. We couldn’t be happier with that. We’ll see how he comes out of that and talk to the owners to make a plan. He has the option of the Tattersalls Gold Cup and also the Coronation Cup at Epsom. He’s come on a nice bit from the last day and hopefully he can come on again.” O'Brien the hat-trick hero Joseph O’Brien completed a hat-trick of Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Irish EBF Athasi Stakes triumphs, but not with the runner most expected as Gregarina swooped on the line. O’Brien, who was successful with Twilight Spinner in 2022 and Honey Girl 12 months ago, also saddled 6-4 favourite Jumbly and Valpolicella in the Curragh Group Three. However, it was Gregarina (16-1) who came through from the back late on and got up in the dying strides to score by a head from You Send Me. You Send Me had looked all over the winner of the seven-furlong feature when fending off the challenge of the William Haggas-trained British raider Doom. But that pair ultimately had to settle for minor honours after Dylan Browne McMonagle conjured up a late charge from French import Gregarina on her first start for the stable. The five-year-old had won three of her 15 races in France for Fabrice Chappet, including a couple of Listed-class strikes at ParisLongchamp and Deauville.

O’Brien said: “It was a fantastic ride. She was quite a hard puller in her races in France and we just had the objective today of getting her settled. We didn’t want her over-racing on her first run of the season and she switched off lovely.I was surprised with the kick she showed, it really was very impressive visually. It was a cool, patient ride from Dylan. She will either come back here for the fillies’ race on Guineas weekend or more likely go straight to Ascot for the mile Group Two, Duke of Cambridge.” It was a welcome change of fortune for McMonagle, who had a bandage covering stitches on his nose and a black eye after being kicked by a two-year-old earlier in the day.

Gregarina (far side) comes out on top

Stripes springs surprise Bright Stripes sprang a 16/1 surprise when coming from last to first to land the Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh. Andy Oliver’s charge trailed in 23 lengths behind Battle Cry on his three-year-old debut at Leopardstown last month, where Samuel Colt went down by just half a length as runner-up to his stablemate. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Samuel Colt was backed as if defeat was out of the question on this occasion, going off as the 4/11 favourite. However, he flattered to deceive when coming through to challenge Norwalk Havoc towards the end of the mile contest and Bright Stripes breezed past both of those rivals under a canny ride from Billy Lee. The son of Starspangledbanner was a length in front at the finishing line and Oliver said: “We were very concerned about the ground, as he’s such a good-moving horse.

“Last year, we didn’t get anything else and his run in the Killavullan (when second at Group Three level) was on very heavy ground. This year, on the first day out, he encountered similar ground and just didn’t seem to like it at all. We expected the ground to dry out today, but it didn’t and I thought long and hard about not running him. “Billy switched him off and he really accelerated. It just goes to show how much we really know! He was very impressive. The only day he got good ground was when he won his maiden at Naas. He’s in the Irish Guineas and all being well that is where he’ll go next. If he follows last year’s winner (Paddington), I’ll be happy enough with that!”