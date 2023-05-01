A review of the pick of the action from the Curragh on Monday as Paddington won for the second time this season.

Next stop France for Paddington? Paddington (5/6 favourite) won the Listed Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes and was cut to 7/1 from 10/1 by Betfair for the French 2000 Guineas. The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was also trimmed in the antepost market for the Betfred Derby at Epsom (20/1 from 25s with Sky Bet) after making it 2-2 for his three-year-old campaign on the back of a comeback success in the Madrid Handicap at Naas last month. Seamie Heffernan's mount looked in command from a long way out on his return to the Curragh, where he won his maiden by five lengths last October, and ultimately had a length and a half to spare over 6/1 stablemate Drumroll (Wayne Lordan).

O’Brien said: “He came forward lovely from Naas. He won his maiden very easy last year and everyone has been delighted with him at home. He won the three-year-old handicap at Naas over seven furlongs and this was his first step up to a mile. We thought that he’d get it and that he could even get further. He’d have the option of going to the French Guineas or the Irish Guineas and then he could end up being a French Derby horse after that. He handles the ground well, he’s by Siyouni out of a Montjeu mare so should handle it on both sides. We’re delighted with him.” Juveniles on Royal Ascot trail Paddington completed a Listed race double on the card for the O’Brien-Heffernan combination, with 5/2 shot His Majesty earlier making a winning debut in the GAIN First Flier Stakes. O’Brien is hopeful the son of No Nay Never can earn himself a place on his team for Royal Ascot. “He did it lovely. He’s a lovely, big, sleepy horse,” he said. “Seamus said he had loads of speed but he was relaxed, he said when he clicked he found plenty. He’s like a four-year-old, a big mature horse. “You always try to get two runs before Ascot but it’s hard enough to do it here because there aren’t many races. It’s a big advantage if you can. Wherever we can get him out again, we’ll try.”

His Majesty makes a winning debut