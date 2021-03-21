Curragh Sunday: Jim Bolger makes flying start

Just two days after the Cheltenham Festival came to a close, a field of eight unraced juveniles went to post for the first race of the Irish Flat turf season – a race Bolger has won on several occasions in recent years.

The Coolcullen trainer was doubly represented, with Kevin Manning aboard 7-1 chance Freedom Of Speech, and Rory Cleary partnering 16-1 shot Missing Matron.

A smart start allowed the latter to grab an early lead and the further the daughter of Vocalised went the better she looked – passing the post with almost five lengths in hand over It’ll Do My Day, with Freedom Of Speech a creditable third.

Bolger was represented by his daughter, Una Manning, who said: “I just spoke to him there now and he said she has the makings of a very nice filly. She has a big future. She did it very well, she handled the ground well and did it like a pro.

“He thought that whichever one of them handled the ground best, that was hard to know in advance, obviously, and she just seemed to handle it a bit better than the other filly. She’s something to look forward to and it’s great to be back racing.”

Ballydoyle team off the mark

Joan Of Arc gave Aidan O’Brien an early first winner of the campaign when landing the odds in the Big Picture Communications Fillies & Mares Maiden.

The 4-6 favourite was a workmanlike scorer as she took the seven-furlong contest by a length and a quarter from 80-1 newcomer Approach The Dawn in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Joan Of Arc, who finished second on her debut at Dundalk in November, is impeccably-bred being a sister to Group One winners Gleneagles, Marvellous and Happily.