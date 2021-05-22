Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from the Curragh
Action from the Curragh

Curragh Irish 2,000 Guineas card: Racing goes ahead after morning inspection

By Sporting Life
07:57 · SAT May 22, 2021

This afternoon’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas meeting at the Curragh has survived a 7.30am inspection and the fixture will go ahead as planned.

Torrential rain in the second half of the week had placed the card in some doubt with over 30 millimetres falling through Thursday and Friday.

The course was unraceable on Friday but a relatively dry night has allowed conditions to improve.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said via the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter account: “I’m glad to say racing goes ahead.

“The ground on the straight course is soft to heavy and on the round course is soft, soft to heavy in places.

“There are two changes today. The stalls will go back on the stands side for all sprints and the six-furlong Betway Handicap (5.00) will now be run over five furlongs and 110 yards.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, there is rain coming in tonight and through tomorrow morning so we will continue to monitor the situation.

“The weather today is mainly dry with the odd scattered shower but we are all good to go.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content