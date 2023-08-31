Curragh contest awaits for Equality after Nunthorpe run

The five-year-old, who is trained by Charlie Hills, was a 50/1 shot on his first attempt at Group One level and was far from outranked when beaten just over three lengths.

The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes on September 10 is now the aim as the bay has proved himself to be at home alongside the top sprinters over five furlongs.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, said: “We were delighted with him, he ran a great race for sixth. He was probably just on the wrong side of the draw and not near enough to the pace on the far side, but he hit the line really strong and Danny Muscutt was very complimentary about him.

“The one thing it did prove is that he was up to the Group One level, so hopefully he can take the syndicate to more Group One races going forwards.

“I don’t think there’s that much between them at that level over five furlongs at the moment.

“The plan is to go to the Flying Five at the Curragh next time and that might not be totally dissimilar to the test he faced at Sandown when he won the Coral Charge.

“A stiff five furlongs might just suit him well and if he gets a better draw there, then he should have an each-way squeak.”