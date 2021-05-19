Curragh beckons for Royal Ascot hopeful Create Belief

The three-year-old was successful on her seasonal debut in a maiden at Gowran early last month, before being stepped up in both trip and distance for Navan’s Listed Salsabil Stakes.

Create Belief managed only 10th there, but Murtagh is confident Saturday’s drop back to a mile for the Betway Spring Fillies Handicap will suit better for the filly owned by micro-share syndicate RacehorseClub.

“She came out of her last run very well,” said Murtagh.

“We feel she didn’t stay the distance of one mile and two furlongs, so we are dropping her back to a mile this weekend.

“She worked up the grass this morning – we’re very happy with her.

“She did a nice piece of work last Friday – so she’s fit, she’s well and she’s ready to go.”

Beyond this weekend, Murtagh has a trip to England pencilled in for Create Belief next month in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“We always had a plan of going to Royal Ascot with her,” said the Kildare trainer.

“Hopefully this weekend will go well, and the mile fillies’ handicap Listed race (the Sandringham Stakes) will remain our target.”

Create Belief is one of four horses in whom shares are available via RacehorseClub – with Grand National runner-up Balko Des Flos, Welsh National winner Potters Corner and Commonwealth Cup hopeful The Lir Jet also partly owned by the syndicate.

“We’re all very excited, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people involved who will get a great kick out of it,” Murtagh said of the venture.

“The more people we can get involved in racing, to get bitten by the bug, the better.

“This opens up avenues for a lot of people who might never own a racehorse on their own.

“They should have a good experience, but you can’t beat winners – a winner is always a good way to get them more involved!”

Murtagh will also be running Cazoo Derby hope Earlswood at the Curragh on Sunday, with the Glyn Davies-owned colt due to line up in the Group Three Gallinule Stakes.

“We have still left Earlswood in the Cazoo Derby,” he said.

“He is going to run at the Curragh on the weekend – and if he comes out of that well and if everything goes well, we might take our chance in the Cazoo Derby.

“It’s a big race, the owner is keen, I’m keen – and we think he’s a nice, solid and progressive horse.

“He’s mature for a three-year-old, and we think he’ll handle Epsom.”