Solid Stone could step up to a mile and a half for the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot following his battling victory at Newbury on Saturday.

Connections of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old will consider the Group Three contest on October 2 after he knuckled down well to outpoint Foxes Tale by a neck, having made most of the running. It was a second Group Three success in a row for the Saeed Suhail-owned gelding following the Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor last month. “He doesn’t know when to lie down. He’s such a battler. He’s such a game horse and it’s nice to get one like that who gives everything,” said Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to Rabbah Bloodstock.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It might be worth stepping him up another furlong and try a mile and a half, which I’ve always had a sneaking suspicion might be his best. “I haven’t really looked, but something like the Cumberland Lodge. It’s quite a stiff 12 furlongs, but something like that. “He’s done very well. We’ll see how he comes out of this. He’s come out of it well so far and we’ll see where Sir Michael wants to go.” Robinson forecasts a bright future for Injazati after the Mohamed Obaida-owned three-year-old completed a hat-trick in a handicap over a mile and a quarter on the same card. Trained by Charlie Fellowes, the Night Of Thunder colt made all the running when holding seasoned campaigner Sam Cooke by two lengths on what was only his fifth career start. “We’ve always thought a lot of him and I know Charlie has been really keen on this horse,” said Robinson. “The main thing was getting him switched off early as he cold be a bit keen. They have discovered to let him do his own thing, whether that is in front or whatever, and he might step him up to a mile and a half now he has learned to relax a bit. “He might even be better again over a mile and a half. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. Whatever he does this year, he’ll be better next year.”