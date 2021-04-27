Jim Crowley: 'Mutasaabeq should get the mile' in 2000 Guineas

Victory in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday on the unbeaten son of Invincible Spirit would be especially poignant, following the death of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum last month.

Mutasaabeq will carry the colours of Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Estate Company in the mile prize after the Charlie Hills-trained colt was supplemented on Monday.

He was thrust into contention for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas after backing up his debut victory over seven furlongs at the Rowley Mile in October with an impressive win in a conditions contest over course and distance earlier this month.

Crowley, 42, said: “Of course I would love to win a Classic and if it happens it happens. If it doesn’t I’m not going lose sleep over it, although this would be a poignant win.

“I would be more pleased to win the race for Sheikh Hamdan’s family, Shadwell Estate, Charlie Hills and for the horse rather than myself. It is very sad that Sheikh Hamdan is no longer with us but he has left a huge legacy behind and he has bred some wonderful racehorses.

“Sheikh Hamdan has done so much for racing and he will never be forgotten. It has been great riding in these silks and hopefully the colours will continue to have success.”

Although Mutasaabeq, who is out of the 2009 1000 Guineas heroine Ghanaati, took most by surprise with the manner in which he dispatched his rivals last time out, former champion jockey Crowley already had the impression that he was capable of putting up such a performance.

He added: “I didn’t ride him too much last year but just before he won this year I rode him at home and I was very impressed.

“I like the way he galloped out of the dip and up the hill the other day and the way he put the race to bed very quickly.

“He has only had two runs and we still don’t really know how good he is but he is bred to win a Guineas being out of Ghanaati.

“It’s a tough race as you would expect but he is doing everything right at home and he seems to have come forward for his last run.”