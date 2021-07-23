Ascot Friday review: Ehraz impresses Jim Crowley

Valiant win for Dreamloper Dreamloper bounced back from Royal Ascot disappointment with an emphatic victory in the British Racecourses Join Sunflower Lanyard Scheme Valiant Stakes. A winner at the Berkshire circuit last season, Ed Walker’s filly was sent off favourite to double her Ascot tally at last month’s showpiece meeting in the Kensington Palace Stakes, but could only finish in midfield. Stepping up to Group Three level for the first time on her return to the same course, the four-year-old looked to have plenty on her plate, with the returning Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl and the prolific Lights On among her rivals. But ridden confidently by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, 13-2 chance Dreamloper moved smoothly onto the heels of the leaders passing the two-furlong marker before quickening up in brilliant style to leave the chasing pack trailing in her wake.

Lights On narrowly beat the slow-starting Waliyak to the runner-up spot, some four and a half lengths behind the impressive winner, with 11-8 favourite Indigo Girl only fourth on her belated seasonal reappearance. Walker said: “We were so confident going into Royal Ascot – and we still have no idea what happened there, I’ve never found a reason. She just ran flat at a time the horses were running great. There were no excuses. Today she showed how good she could be. Oisin was very good on her as well. “I must give a massive shout to Molly Stratton, who rides her every day. She’s not the easiest filly, and Molly has done a great job with her.” Considering future targets, the trainer added: “We’ve no plan in mind, but she’s won a Group Three there – so it will be Group Twos and Group Ones now. The Sun Chariot could be a shout – but she’d have to take on (stablemate) Primo Bacio!”

Super six for Hannon Richard Hannon won the Anders Foundation British EBF Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes for the sixth time in seven years as Ehraz justified 4/9 favouritism with the minimum of fuss. A valuable race for its type, only horses who had not run more than once could chase the £11,000 first prize – and the result was never really in any doubt.

Exciting two-year-old Ehraz

Jim Crowley had the armchair ride, and said: “He was pretty impressive. He’s a smashing horse. He’s by Showcasing, so will be just as effective on good to soft ground as well. He has a lovely temperament. “When I rode him work early on he felt like a seven-furlong horse, but he’s getting quicker with racing. We’ve had some lovely Showcasings – and he’s another.” Paddy Power and Betfair gave Ehraz a 33/1 quote for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

Baker thrilled as Destiny scores George Baker was delighted as Destiny Queen made a winning debut in the John Guest Racing British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Baker’s Surrey yard is not known for winners first time out, and Destiny Queen was sent off a 28/1 chance. But the daughter of Al Wukair travelled sweetly for Pat Cosgrave – and when Pulcheria dropped away, she pulled two lengths clear of Loquace.

Destiny Queen makes a winning debut

Baker said: “We never over-cook our two-year-olds – and as a result, we do have an average record because of the way we do things, but then we have horses who go on and have lovely, long careers. “This filly, it’s such a cliché, but she’s always been on my mind as a three-year-old. I just wanted to get experience into her, maybe just one run today because she’s got to grow into her frame. “I’ve always loved her, and that is a massive bonus. I’ve been with Pat Cosgrave a long time, and he doesn’t get over-excited very often. But he was excited by that – as am I. “I know this isn’t D-Day, which is why it’s exciting. I know what I hope she might be, but I didn’t expect to see it today. There are some nice targets for fillies like her, but we’ll probably put her away and run her in the Guineas!”