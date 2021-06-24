Jim Crowley chalks up Nottingham double for Shadwell

The former champion jockey had just one winner at Royal Ascot last week, compared to six in 2020, but his two at Colwick Park showed he has plenty of ammunition provided by Shadwell.

Both his winners gave the impression more success may well come their way.

Asadjumeirah (5/1) appreciated the step up to six furlongs to register a second career success in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap.

Taking on six older rivals, the Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old suggested he was on the upgrade with this victory on his third start this term.

Strongbowe, the 11/10 favourite and 2lb well in despite a 5lb penalty, could not get to the winner – who prevailed by half a length.

Crowley said: “Physically he has done well. I rode him here two runs ago (in April), and even between then and now he feels like he has done well.

“Last year he wasn’t much to sit on. He was a scrawny little thing, but he’s filling into a nice horse now. It was nice to get his head in front – the step up to six suited him. Before, he wasn’t strong enough to get home over six – but he is now.

“That was a good performance for him. He’s going in the right direction, and I hope he can continue to progress.”