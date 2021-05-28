Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Santiago (left) wins the Irish Derby
Santiago (left) wins the Irish Derby

Crowds to return during Irish Derby meeting

By Sporting Life
22:26 · FRI May 28, 2021

A limited number of racegoers will be able to attend the Curragh on Dubai Irish Derby weekend, after it was announced as a pilot event by the Irish Taoiseach.

Speaking at the Government buildings in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed as part of a widespread reopening of the country this summer there will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

He did, though, urge the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.

As Martin unveiled the Government’s plans over June, July and August, he said that the reopening of society and the economy will depend on Irish people following the guidelines in place.

The Curragh welcomed the news of racegoers being allowed back for its showpiece meeting, posting on the course’s official Twitter account: “With the excellent news from the Taoiseach this evening on the reopening of the country, we are delighted that The Curragh is to stage a trial event on

@DubaiDutyFree Irish Derby Weekend.

“A great next step. We cannot wait to have owners and racing fans back here at The Curragh.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content