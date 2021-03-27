Free betting previews & race by race tips for the latest action

Another Crick can score for the first time this season in the Berkshire Community Foundation Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Noel Williams’ eight-year-old has run with credit on all three starts since his return from a long absence, and he appears to have been found the right opportunity here.

Another Crick is paying his first visit to Ascot, but had no trouble with right-handed Kempton – over just short of this trip – when doubling his career tally two years ago, on his last appearance before a 654-day lay-off.

That performance came on good ground, as forecast this weekend, and was enough to see him resume his chasing career from a 10lb higher rating at Warwick last month.

In between, he had returned with promise when a hurdles runner-up at Uttoxeter in December – and then both his close fourth at Warwick and sixth in a Grade Three Newbury handicap were in strong company.

This assignment is less taxing, and Another Crick has shown enough to indicate he can win off his current rating in these conditions.

The same is true of Tinnahalla, who tops the weights in the preceding Betfred Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Olly Murphy’s four-year-old was reassessed 16lb superior for dispatching the useful Homme Public at Catterick.

That runner-up won next time – and although he was then well-beaten in the end after racing prominently in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, he was well-backed in that ultra-competitive Cheltenham Festival race last week.

Tinnahalla sat out the Festival, and connections’ patience can pay dividends with a decent prize here.

He was also runner-up to a useful opponent on his second of just three starts to date over hurdles, and his Flat form and pedigree suggests this better ground will be no problem at all.

The Flat turf season moves into a second day at Doncaster’s opening meeting, and it will be no surprise to see Secret Victory announce himself with a first success on grass in the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Charlie Appleby’s gelding is a two-time all-weather winner this winter, over a mile at Kempton and slightly further on his latest appearance at Wolverhampton last month.

He has become a prominent racer who stays well, and this move up to 10 furlongs – with James Doyle back in the saddle – promises to suit ideally on his return to turf.

The son of Dubawi is out of a mare who stayed well beyond this trip, and he beat a good and in-form yardstick last time.

The more experienced Outbox is also fit from the all-weather, and ought to be difficult to beat in the Unibet Conditions Stakes.

The six-year-old was a decisive winner, on his third start for Archie Watson, in a Wolverhampton handicap this month.

Formerly with Simon Crisford, for whom he was a three-time turf winner after making a belated debut as a three-year-old in 2018, the forecast good ground will be to his liking.

Trip and track should suit him too – and as clear top rated, he should be able to cope with the minor weight concession all round to just three rivals.

Earlier on a typically competitive card, Red Poppy takes the eye in the opening 32red.com Handicap – with Doyle riding for Charlie Fellowes.

The filly is another whose fitness is assured after a busy and consistent winter on the all-weather.

This drop back to seven furlongs – the shortest trip she has yet encountered – makes sense, on the basis of her recent running style rather than pedigree.

In division two of the Unibet Novice Stakes, Chateau d’If may double his career tally.

David Menuisier’s three-year-old must concede a winner’s penalty, but that is offset entirely by the 7lb claim available to rising star Benoit De La Sayette.

Menuisier sent Chateau d’If to France to get off the mark in style on his second start last November, when he showed plenty of pace and determination too.

He and his young rider should be a potent combination here.