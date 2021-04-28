Royal Ascot trials day reports | Creative has the Flair at Ascot

Creative result for Appleby

CREATIVE FLAIR justified 9/4 favouritism in the Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday.

Charlie Appleby's daughter of Dubawi got her three-year-old career off to a winning start with a comfortable victory in the hands of William Buick.

Her two-year-old form had a solid look to it in this company as she beat Fred Darling runner-up Statement when last seen at Sandown last August and she handled the step up in trip to a mile well.

Auria stayed on well for Andrew Balding to fill the runner-up spot while William Haggas' Ready To Venture wasn't far away in third.

"There's a lot to come from her," Buick said. "It was her first run of the year and naturally she'll improve from it. It was a very good performance she's got a nice stride.

"She was there to be shot at and she beat some smart fillies in behind."

14:10 Ascot | Full result and free video replay

1st 2 Creative Flair (IRE) 9/4f

2nd 1 Auria 8/1

Winning Trainer: C Appleby | Winning Jockey: W Buick