Creative Flair wins at Ascot

Royal Ascot trials day reports | Creative has the Flair at Ascot

By Sporting Life
14:31 · WED April 28, 2021

Get all the latest news from Royal Ascot trials day as Creative Flair impressed in victory on her seasonal debut for Charlie Appleby.

Creative result for Appleby

CREATIVE FLAIR justified 9/4 favouritism in the Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday.

Charlie Appleby's daughter of Dubawi got her three-year-old career off to a winning start with a comfortable victory in the hands of William Buick.

Her two-year-old form had a solid look to it in this company as she beat Fred Darling runner-up Statement when last seen at Sandown last August and she handled the step up in trip to a mile well.

Auria stayed on well for Andrew Balding to fill the runner-up spot while William Haggas' Ready To Venture wasn't far away in third.

"There's a lot to come from her," Buick said. "It was her first run of the year and naturally she'll improve from it. It was a very good performance she's got a nice stride.

"She was there to be shot at and she beat some smart fillies in behind."

14:10 Ascot | Full result and free video replay

1st 2 Creative Flair (IRE) 9/4f
2nd 1 Auria 8/1

Winning Trainer: C Appleby | Winning Jockey: W Buick

Chipotle sees off The Gatekeeper

Chipotle beats The Gatekeeper at Ascot

CHIPOTLE ground out victory in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Stakes for Eve Johnson Houghton.

The Havana Gold colt won the Brocklesby at Doncaster on the first day of the campaign and supplemented that win at Ascot by getting the better of Musselburgh winner The Gatekeeper following a good battle.

The pair pulled clear of the two newcomers with Chipotle prevailing by a length.

13:35 Ascot | Full Result and free video replay

1st 1 Chipotle 6/5

Winning Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton | Winning Jockey: Charles Bishop

