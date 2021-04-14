Craven Stakes preview: Master Of The Seas has improvement in him according to Charlie Appleby

“He was keen in Meydan and we are going to apply the hood in the race as he has gone to post with one on to the start in his last race. Hopefully that will help him switch off and do it the right way round. This was always going to be our plan. The mile suits him and he was doing his best work towards the end at Meydan and he kept on nicely towards the line.”

“He has come out of the race well and has done well. He shipped back into England a week ago and we are looking forward to the Craven. He has got some great form. He won his maiden here then he won the Superlative on the July Course and he wasn’t disgraced in the National Stakes, where I feel he didn’t show his true running as he was very keen early on.

Appleby said: “He is a horse that we went to Dubai with knowing that our aim was to be here for the Craven. As we know it is a long season whatever he was going to do out there we were hopeful that we would see plenty of improvement which we have seen.

Although last year’s Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes winner suffered an odds-on defeat on his return to action in a Listed contest at Meydan in February the Newmarket handler reports the son of Dubawi, who set to sport a first time hood, to have taken a step forward for that outing.

The Moulton Paddocks master will be double handed in the Group Three feature that he saddled Masar to glory in back in 2018 on route to claiming victory in the Derby at Epsom Downs just over a month later.

Charlie Appleby expects to see “plenty of improvement” from Master Of The Seas who will bid to enhance his QIPCO 2000 Guineas credentials in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

Appleby feels a return to a quicker surface will help his other runner La Barrosa, who failed to cope with testing conditions on his Group One debut in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud having previously landed the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes over seven furlongs on the Rowley Mile.

He added: “One box he does tick is that he is already a course winner and the mile will suit him. I think you can put a line through that last run of his in France as it was in very soft ground at the backend of the year. His preparation has gone faultlessly. He looks great.

“They are two horses that both bring Group race form into it and on two year old form they are the two picks. It got a bit tight on the rail in the Group Three here but he got the gap and showed a bit of class and acceleration to get his head on front.”

Devilwala out ran his 100/1 odds when finishing fourth on his debut for Ralph Beckett in last year’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes and though subsequently failing to figure over a mile in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, the Classic-winning handler expects the trip to be within range of the Kodiac colt.

Beckett said: “Devilwala is not a flashy work horse but he is fit and ready to go. Although this is a drop in grade he will still need to be on top of his game in what looks a competitive race.

“We know he handles the track as he was fourth in the Dewhurst and though conditions are different he has won on quick ground and I’m confident he will get the mile.”

The step up in trip is expected to play to the strengths of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Royal Air Force who will make his first start since running out an impressive winner of a seven furlong novice event at Yarmouth in June.

Ed Crisford said: “I walked the track on Tuesday and the ground was lovely while the mile will suit him. I think it is a very ambitious task as it looks a hard race but he has been doing well and he deserves to be there.

“He was impressive at Yarmouth and though it was only a small field novice he did it nicely and Ryan (Moore) liked him that day. He has been off for a long time as he had a little setback and we were going to run at the end of the year but we decided not to.

“He appears to have strengthened up as a three year old and hopefully he will improve again. I’m sure he will run a decent race and make a good account of himself.”

Andrew Balding is yet to win the race and his chances of adding it to his CV rest with last year’s Gimcrack and Sirenia Stakes third Mystery Smiles.

He said: “This is a step up in distance but he shaped over six furlongs as though he wanted a little further and I’d be confident he will stay a mile.

“I’ve been pretty happy with him and he has been working well. He had a good level of form at two and he has done well physically. We are looking forward to this year.”

The field is completed by the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Khartoum and Sandhurst, The Rosstafarian (Hugo Palmer), Akmaam (Brian Meehan) and Imperial Sands (Archie Watson).