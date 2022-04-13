Read the Timeform report of the Craven Stakes, won in decisive fashion by 2000 Guineas favourite Native Trail.

The unbeaten Native Trail, winner of the National Stakes and Dewhurst at two, had loads in hand on form against rivals that hadn't run above listed level, but he still ran not far below his best, without having to be pushed to do so, his performance behind only Masar and Toormore in the Craven in the last decade, and though both that pair were beaten in the Guineas, Native Trail is fully entitled to his position at the head of the Guineas market, one of his main rivals and stable companion Coroebus not having a prep run after galloping here earlier in the day.

Native Trail made a highly satisfactory return, the style of his success similar to the way in which he won the Dewhurst, strong in the finish in all his races and surely likely to prove suited by a well-run race at this trip in the Guineas; held up, travelled well, effort two furlongs out, quickened to lead inside final furlong, in command soon after, well on top finish; he remains open to improvement, but is already very much the form pick for the 2000 Guineas anyway. Claymore, successful in a novice on debut here in the autumn, was much improved, stepped up considerably in grade, the definite signs of inexperience shown beforehand not so evident in the race; in touch, travelled well, effort two furlongs out, disputed lead over a furlong out, left behind by winner inside final furlong; there is clearly likely to be a temptation to go for the Guineas after this, though a more cautious approach might pay off better in the longer term. Hoo Ya Mal, progressive in three runs at two, ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, though without ever looking likely to be competitive, seeing the trip out despite taking a keen hold and, with plenty of stamina on his dam's side, he's likely to stay a mile and a quarter in due course; slowly into stride, in rear, effort over two furlongs out, not quicken, plugged on final furlong.

Kingmax, the one runner in the field with an outing this year, continued his race-by-race progression, a lot on against this level of opposition; held up, effort over two furlongs out, not quicken. Star Of India looks the part in the flesh and on paper, and gave his powerful yard some idea of where they stand against the winner come the Guineas, his lack of experience and recent run telling late on, though he still built on debut promise; led, shaken up halfway, headed over a furlong out, weakened soon after; likely to progress further. Zechariah, after seven months off, was essentially found out in better company; tracked pace, not settle fully, shaken up over three furlongs out, edged left two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out.