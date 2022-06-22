The four-year-old landed his fourth Group One prize last week when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, securing an all-the-way one-length victory under Shane Crosse at 5/1.

That triumph followed a Prix Ganay win and victory further afield as the colt is also the current titleholder of the Saratoga Derby and the Cox Plate.

A return to the latter race is now a probable target for the bay, who has many Australian connections via ownership group the State Of Rest Partnership.

Henry Field, co-owner and managing director of Newgate Stud, told Racing.com: “Joseph O’Brien, who many consider the child prodigy – the best young trainer on the planet – he loves Australia. Australia’s his special place.

“He’s a horse that’s won Group Ones in America, France, one of the most prestigious Group Ones at Royal Ascot and a Cox Plate.

“It would be very special to try to put back-to-back Cox Plates together and I think Joseph thinks this is the horse to do it.

“He loves the horse, it’s rare that I’ve heard a trainer speak as fondly about a horse as I’ve heard Joseph speaking about this horse.

“That’s testimony to the fact that he’s just a tough animal, he’s very talented, he’s very consistent and he just gives you his all. He’s a very rare animal, this horse, and I think back-to-back Cox Plates would be very fitting on his resume and he’d be very hard to beat.”