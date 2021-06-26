Clive Cox in no hurry to decide Diligent Harry aim

Taking on older horses for the first time, the three-year-old was beaten by Chil Chil and Good Effort but Cox was excited by what he witnessed.

The trainer had hoped to run Diligent Harry in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot, but the ground turned soft and he was taken out on the morning of the race.

“I thought he ran a super race and he’s come back well,” said Cox.

“He’s clearly progressing at a very good level still.

“He was coming back at them again at the line and he’s an exciting prospect at this stage of his career.”

Diligent Harry holds Group One entries in the July Cup and the Flying Five at the Curragh but Cox will not rush into a decision over where he heads next.

He said: “We’ve covered all entries but we’ll work out the best route forwards as we progress. We’ll just sit on the fence a little bit and see how we feel through the next week, but he’s a very exciting prospect and I’m so pleased to have him on our hands."

Cox will, though, be represented in the July Cup by Supremacy, another who missed the Commonwealth Cup due to the testing conditions.

“We’re very much intending to go the July Cup route, all going well,” said Cox.

“As we are at the moment, that is very much the plan. Ascot was frustrating but it can happen.”