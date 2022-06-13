Timeform's guide to Royal Ascot, featuring all the key facts and figures for the meeting.

Timeform's Ascot course guide The round course is a right-handed, galloping, triangular circuit of a mile and three quarters, with a run-in of two and a half furlongs. Ascot also has a straight mile course, which tends to drain better than the round course. Generally speaking, prominent racers fare significantly better than those held up over five furlongs, but the opposite is true over seven furlongs/a mile, while on the round course those that race in the first half of the field over a mile and a quarter have a better record than those caught further back.

Leading active jockeys at Ascot Sorted by strike rate since the beginning of 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Frankie Dettori - 21.81% (41 winners from 188 rides)

Ray Dawson - 20% (6/30)

William Buick - 16.29% (36/221)

Rossa Ryan - 15.79% (9/57)

Ryan Moore - 15.03% (43/286)

Other points to consider Backing William Buick's mounts during this period would have resulted in an excellent level-stake profit of £54.84. Frankie Dettori has also shown a healthy level-stake profit, in his case £25.64.

Ryan Moore set the post-war record for number of winners at a single Royal Ascot meeting when he rode nine in 2015. Moore was leading rider at the meeting on eight occasions between 2010 and 2018, only missing out during that period in 2013 when Johnny Murtagh took the prize.

No active jockey has ridden more winners at the meeting than Frankie Dettori. His tally stands at 76. Ryan Moore is closest with 66 Royal Ascot winners.

Leading active trainers at Ascot Sorted by strike rate since the beginning of 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Owen Burrows - 23.36% (10/43)

Michael Dods - 22.22% (6/27)

Charlie Appleby - 18.01% (29/161)

John & Thady Gosden - 17.92% (55/307) - includes data for John Gosden prior to training partnership

David Loughnane - 17.24% (5/29)

Other points to consider Charlie Fellowes' ten winners from 63 runners have come at a creditable strike rate of 15.87% and resulted in an impressive level-stake profit of £105.50.

Aidan O'Brien has been leading trainer at Royal Ascot on ten occasions, with his last title achieved in 2019. John Gosden took the prize in 2020, while Gosden, in partnership with son Thady, also sent out the most winners last year.

Sir Michael Stoute holds the record for most Royal Ascot winners with 82. Aidan O'Brien is next on the list with 76.

Best performances at Royal Ascot this century 147 - Frankel (2012 Queen Anne Stakes) No horse since Timeform was founded in 1948 has put up a better performance than the one produced by Frankel in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot in 2012. Frankel handed out an astonishing 11-length drubbing to Excelebration - a top-class racehorse in his own right. 137 - Dubai Millennium (2000 Prince of Wales's Stakes) Dubai Millennium was capable of showing outstanding form on dirt and turf. Dubai Millennium earned his peak rating of 140 when smashing the clock in the Dubai World Cup but he wasn't far below that level when turning what was supposed to be a great clash in the 2000 Prince of Wales's Stakes into a procession. 135 - Manduro (2007 Prince of Wales's Stakes) Manduro won three times at the highest level as a five-year-old, with the most memorable display coming in the Prince of Wales's Stakes when he readily brushed aside a top-class rival in Dylan Thomas. Manduro showed a fine turn of foot to quicken into the lead, and he was always holding on under a largely hands-and-heels ride.

134 - Fantastic Light (2001 Prince of Wales's Stakes) Fantastic Light is best remembered for his stirring battles with Galileo - he came off second best in the King George and then reversed the form in the Irish Champion Stakes - but before those titanic tussles he had put in a dominant display in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. He was always going strongly at Royal Ascot and, despite being short of room on the rail a couple of furlongs from home, he picked up instantly when angled for a run, readily passing Kalanisi and bounding two and a half lengths clear. 133 - Canford Cliffs (2011 Queen Anne Stakes) Canford Cliffs got the better of the legendary Goldikova in the 2011 Queen Anne Stakes. Goldikova, who by this stage was a three-time Breeders' Cup Mile winner, was sent off a narrow favourite, but Canford Cliffs was always going well in behind and produced his trademark turn of foot to sweep into the lead a furlong out.