Courage Mon Ami aiming to remain unbeaten in Goodwood Cup

Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami headlines the 11 due to go to post for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes on Tuesday.
The Group One staying contest is the feature of the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s opening day and could live up to its star billing as Andrew Balding’s Ascot runner-up Coltrane also features.
John and Thady Gosden’s unbeaten Courage Mon Ami was three-quarters of a length clear of Coltrane at Ascot and will once again be the mount of Frankie Dettori.
Courage Mon Ami will be the sole representative of owners Wathnan Racing, with fellow Royal Ascot scorer Gregory not declared despite disputing favouritism in the ante-post markets.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Aidan O’Brien will rely on recent Curragh Cup winner Emily Dickinson and Broome, while other names to note amongst the declarations include Marco Botti’s Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto and Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov.
Dettori also holds leading claims in the supporting World Pool Lennox Stakes where Kinross will bid to go one better than last year’s neck second.
Nine are declared including Criterion Stakes winner Audience and Isaac Shelby who has been operating with real credit over a mile the last twice, but now drops back to seven furlongs aiming for a second victory of the season at seven furlongs.
The same number go to post for the main two-year-old contest of the day, the Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes, where Richard Hannon’s Superlative Stakes runner-up Haatem has no City Of Troy to worry about this time.
Charlie Hills’ Iberain was due to line-up in that Newmarket contest before missing out on account of ground conditions, but this represents another fine opportunity to follow up his impressive Newbury debut.
Mountain Bear is the sole Ballydoyle representative, while Dettori will once again fancy his chances of hitting the frame aboard Richard Fahey’s Chesham Stakes third Golden Mind.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org