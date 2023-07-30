Courage Mon Ami aiming to remain unbeaten in Goodwood Cup

Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami headlines the 11 due to go to post for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes on Tuesday.

The Group One staying contest is the feature of the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s opening day and could live up to its star billing as Andrew Balding’s Ascot runner-up Coltrane also features. John and Thady Gosden’s unbeaten Courage Mon Ami was three-quarters of a length clear of Coltrane at Ascot and will once again be the mount of Frankie Dettori. Courage Mon Ami will be the sole representative of owners Wathnan Racing, with fellow Royal Ascot scorer Gregory not declared despite disputing favouritism in the ante-post markets.

