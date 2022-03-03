Top Irish form expert Donn McClean looks at the 2022 Sporting Life Arkle contenders and wonders if Henry De Bromhead has a live outsider this year.

The Sporting Life Arkle Trophy is a good race for favourites. History tells you that. Warm favourites. Seven of the last 10 winners topped the market on the day, and all seven were sent off at odds-on. There is an unusual feel to the race this year though. There is no stand-out performer in the line-up. There is no Altior, no Douvan, no Un De Sceaux. No Sprinter Sacre. Not one that we know of yet anyway. There were potential Arkle standouts at the start of the season, like Ferny Hollow, the 2020 Champion Bumper winner, who beat Bob Olinger to win his maiden hurdle on his only run last season, and who won his first two chases this season. Alas, we haven’t seen him since St Stephen’s Day. Hopefully he will be back as good as ever.

A setback has also truncated Appreciate It’s season. The start of Willie Mullins’ horse’s chasing career has been delayed, his novice status still intact for next season and, instead of heading the market for the Arkle at Cheltenham 2022, he is all set for an intriguing clash with Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle. Bob Olinger is set for the Turners, not the Arkle, as is Galopin Des Champs. Probably. The Turners, not the Brown Advisory. Maybe. All of that leaves Edwardstone as favourite for the Arkle, and you can see why. Alan King’s horse has been impressive in winning each of his last four chases, and his jumping has been superb. He didn’t get a real run at steeplechasing last year, he unseated at the fourth fence on his chasing bow at Doncaster in December last season, after which he went back over hurdles for the remainder of the term. He was travelling well when he was brought down in a beginners’ chase at Warwick on his debut this season in November, but since then, he has been very good in winning his four races, including the Grade 1 Henry VIII Chase and two Grade 2 races. But you can pick holes. He reached a rating of just 150 over hurdles after nine runs, and he is eight years old now. Sizing Europe and Moscow Flyer are the only two eight-year-olds to win the Arkle since Comandante won it in 1990, and those two were obviously exceptional eight-year-olds. It’s not that Edwardstone can’t win of course, it’s just that he looks under-priced at present at no better than 2/1.

Even though many are absent, the Irish challenge for the Arkle still runs deep. There shouldn't be much between Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel again. Only a short-looking half-length separated the pair of them when they met in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last month, and that was after Riviere D’Etel had made that mistake at the final fence, and after the stewards deliberated before deciding to leave the result as it was. Riviere D’Etel will be 2lb worse off with the Simon Munir/Isaac Souede horse in the Arkle, she will only receive the 7lb mares’ allowance, not the 2lb age allowance on top of it, but you can still argue the case for either in their private re-match. Haut En Couleurs could bounce back from his fall in the Irish Arkle, he is a highly talented individual who ran a big race in the Triumph Hurdle last year on his first run for Willie Mullins, and Saint Sam could get closer to Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel than he did at Leopardstown that day, if he could get back to jumping as well as he did at Fairyhouse on his chasing bow, although he may be even better when he steps out in trip, perhaps for the Turners Chase.

The forgotten horse of the Arkle, though, could be Magic Daze, which is understandable really, given that we haven’t seen her race since she was beaten by Concertista and Jeremys Flame at Cork in early December. Henry de Bromhead’s mare did remarkably well to finish second in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle last year. She was free and keen in front for most of the race, in a race in which it was an advantage to be held up. Yet she travelled better than most of her rivals, still in front, around the home turn, and she battled on gamely up the run-in after she had been headed by her stable companion Telmesomethinggirl, who had been held up in last place from flagfall, to retain second place. Indeed, the other four mares who, with Magic Daze, filled the first five places in the race all raced in mid-division or worse through the early stages of the race. Click here to back Magic Daze with Sky Bet! The Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle is a race in which patient tactics are generally rewarded. Five of the six winners of the race were ridden patiently. Magic Daze was beaten on her debut this season in a beginners’ chase at Galway, but that was over an extended two and a quarter miles on soft ground and up Galway’s taxing incline, on her first run in over five months. She was dynamite next time at Cork (replay below), when she made all, jumped really well and skipped clear of her rivals, winning by 25 lengths in the end.

