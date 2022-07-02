Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frankie Dettori (right) pictured with John Gosden
Frankie Dettori (right) pictured with John Gosden

Could Frankie Dettori ride Inspiral for John & Thady Gosden next week?

By Sporting Life
16:25 · SAT July 02, 2022

John Gosden gave the mildest of hints on Saturday that the door wasn't completely shut on Frankie Dettori riding Inspiral for him at Newmarket next week.

The impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot is among 11 possibles for the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival next Friday and Dettori has ridden the filly on her last four starts.

Dettori hasn't ridden for Gosden since riding Honiton at Royal Ascot on June 18 after a much-publicised 'sabbatical', but the Clarehaven trainer spoke of being pleased with the 51-year-old jockey's reaction to being axed.

Speaking at Sandown on Saturday, Gosden said: “Sabbatical was a very carefully chosen word.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with what Frankie is doing, he’s going to Germany (on Sunday), he’s going to ride a lot for Mark Johnston at Newmarket next week because Joe (Fanning) has hurt his arm and then he’s off to Belmont (next weekend), so he’s doing exactly what I wanted to see.

“I’m very happy with it and he and I will be back together quite sensibly when we’ve passed through this.

“He knows as well as I do that you’ve got to be riding and not have any distractions. We’ve spoken again and we’re very close friends, but I’m not going to say who is going to ride – I’ve got to speak to the owners.”

Inspiral is 2/5 favourite with Sky Bet for the Falmouth Stakes.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING