Coronation Stakes report: Oisin Murphy strikes on Alcohol Free.

Oisin Murphy, who lost the Commonwealth Cup in the stewards' room, gained immediate compensataion when Alcohol Free won the Coroantion Stakes.
She was a brilliant winner too, travelling powerfully and being produced to pass long-time leader and eventual fourth Novemba a furlong out.
From there the race was over for all Snow Lantern and Mother Earth stayed on from the rear of the field, Alcohol Free winning by a length-and-a-half.
The winner was also completing a double on the card for trainer Andrew Balding after he took the opening Albany Stakes with Sandrine.
16:20 Royal Ascot Race Card
1 1 Alcohol Free (IRE) 11/2
2 13 Snow Lantern 14/1
3 6 Mother Earth (IRE) 9/2
Winning Trainer: A M Balding. Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Murphy told ITV Racing: “Just looking back on the last race, I was on the best horse – even Frankie said that to me. But the stewards gave it to her. I’m sorry to the Japanese fans and (owner) Mr (Yoshiro) Kubota – I hope we can make amends soon.”
Coronation Stakes success quickly put a smile back on Murphy’s face, and he said: “Alcohol Free is not easy. She’s a real pain, but so talented. They got her here in super form. Andrew’s had three winners at Royal Ascot (this year) – just brilliant for the team. I’m glad I was able to steer her.”
Reflecting on the quick turnaround in fortunes, and having to be back on his game so soon after his previous disappointment, Murphy added: “I said it to my valet, when he put his hand round me, ‘there’s no place for tears in here – there’s far worse things going on in the world’.
“We’re in the entertainment industry, and I’m steering these marvellous animals – and I keep looking forward to the next one. If she relaxed, I was always going to have a great chance. I managed to follow Frankie (on Pretty Gorgeous), she relaxed great.”
Balding added: “She’s very good. We had heavy hearts after Newmarket, because there are not many times you head to a Classic expecting to win. For whatever reason it didn’t pan out that day, and she was below-par, but she was back to her best today.
“She won a Group One last year as well, so there’s never been any doubt about her ability. She’s in the July Cup, the Sussex Stakes and the Falmouth – so all sorts of options. We’ll have a think next week.”
Owner Jeff Smith said “I’m very emotional, because we felt we were very unlucky in the Guineas. There’s only one Guineas, and there was always a question mark. The whole team at Kingsclere have done a wonderful job – they’ve trained her for this race after the Guineas.
“It was a specific target, and what a delivery! It’s absolutely fabulous – I’m delighted.”
Things got even better for the jockey when 7/2 favourite Quickthorn ran out a decisive winner of the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.
Zabeel Champion proved a hard horse to pass down the Ascot straight but Hughie Morrison's charge took his measure inside the distance and even the late thrust of runner-up Raymond Tusk threatened him.
17:35 Royal Ascot Full result and FREE video replay
1 13 Quickthorn 7/2 f
2 5 Raymond Tusk (IRE) 25/1
3 2 Zabeel Champion 17/2
Winning Trainer: H Morrison. Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy