Coronation Stakes report: Oisin Murphy strikes on Alcohol Free.

Oisin Murphy, who lost the Commonwealth Cup in the stewards' room, gained immediate compensataion when Alcohol Free won the Coroantion Stakes.

She was a brilliant winner too, travelling powerfully and being produced to pass long-time leader and eventual fourth Novemba a furlong out. From there the race was over for all Snow Lantern and Mother Earth stayed on from the rear of the field, Alcohol Free winning by a length-and-a-half. The winner was also completing a double on the card for trainer Andrew Balding after he took the opening Albany Stakes with Sandrine.

Oisin Murphy reaction to Friday's dramas Murphy told ITV Racing: “Just looking back on the last race, I was on the best horse – even Frankie said that to me. But the stewards gave it to her. I’m sorry to the Japanese fans and (owner) Mr (Yoshiro) Kubota – I hope we can make amends soon.” Coronation Stakes success quickly put a smile back on Murphy’s face, and he said: “Alcohol Free is not easy. She’s a real pain, but so talented. They got her here in super form. Andrew’s had three winners at Royal Ascot (this year) – just brilliant for the team. I’m glad I was able to steer her.”

Alcohol Free is away and clear in the Coronation Stakes

Reflecting on the quick turnaround in fortunes, and having to be back on his game so soon after his previous disappointment, Murphy added: “I said it to my valet, when he put his hand round me, ‘there’s no place for tears in here – there’s far worse things going on in the world’. “We’re in the entertainment industry, and I’m steering these marvellous animals – and I keep looking forward to the next one. If she relaxed, I was always going to have a great chance. I managed to follow Frankie (on Pretty Gorgeous), she relaxed great.” Balding added: “She’s very good. We had heavy hearts after Newmarket, because there are not many times you head to a Classic expecting to win. For whatever reason it didn’t pan out that day, and she was below-par, but she was back to her best today.

Celebration time for the Alcohol Free team

“She won a Group One last year as well, so there’s never been any doubt about her ability. She’s in the July Cup, the Sussex Stakes and the Falmouth – so all sorts of options. We’ll have a think next week.” Owner Jeff Smith said “I’m very emotional, because we felt we were very unlucky in the Guineas. There’s only one Guineas, and there was always a question mark. The whole team at Kingsclere have done a wonderful job – they’ve trained her for this race after the Guineas. “It was a specific target, and what a delivery! It’s absolutely fabulous – I’m delighted.”