Thought for the day | Frankie Dettori is king in absence of the Queen

Cornelius Lysaght was our man at the track on day one of Royal Ascot as Frankie Dettori and Palace Pier stole the show in the opener.

They billed it as a Royal Ascot like no other with a paying first-day crowd up from the lockdown zero, but still reduced by Covid to a far from regal 12,000 max – in the old ‘normal’ it was 45,000. But just as everything has changed so Frankie Dettori gave further credence to the old adage that actually nothing changes. For the 74th time at Royal Ascots over the years, all that Mediterranean-originated, power-packed chic strutted its stuff at Britain’s premier summer racing festival as the three-time champion jockey steered Palace Pier to a comprehensive, one-and-a-half length defeat of Lope Y Fernandez, the winner’s second successive victory at the Royal meeting. In 2020, it was the one-mile St James’s Palace Stakes, the time, still at a mile, the Queen Anne Stakes – just like Markofdistinction whose name dropped a heavy hint as to what was to come when becoming winner number one in 1990.

Now in his 51st year, Dettori said: “31 years ago I rode my first Royal Ascot winner, and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, [but] this meeting is a big part of my life. “I am still getting the same kick, but I’m pretty relieved that everything went smooth…it makes a big difference [to get a winner early]. I have a lot of big rides this week, and it takes the pressure off.” Bouncing off the good to firm going, Palace Pier, a son of Kingman owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s son Sheikh Hamdan, is now the winner of eight out of his nine races – the only reversal came on rain-soaked autumn Ascot ground – and was described by his partner as “the best miler around the world”. With the future in mind, his now joint-trainer John Gosden (with son Thady) – “I’ve been second in this race three times – it took Thady to get me over the line” – says options remain open to stay at the distance or alternatively to extend in York’s International Stakes in August – “he’d have no trouble over a mile-and-a-quarter if we wished to go there,” he added. The biggest challenge to his supremacy may come from Poetic Flare which made a fourth start at Group One level in barely six-and-a-half weeks another winning one when adding the St James’s Palace Stakes to his victory in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 1. In between, the colt – bred and trained by Jim Bolger, owned by his wife Jackie and ridden by their jockey-son-in-law Kevin Manning – has been sixth in the French Guineas and runner-up to stablemate Mac Swiney (also bred and owned by the Bolgers) in the Irish version of the Classic. Today, Poetic Flare positively stormed home from Lucky Vega – doing the chasing just as he did at Newmarket and at the Curragh – to book himself first a break and then a likely trip to Goodwood for the Sussex Stakes, when Palace Pier could be in opposition.

Making a different kind of headline after recently re-iterating his suspicions about ‘drugs cheats’ in Irish racing, Bolger said: “He’s exceptional – I’ve never had a horse before that can take what he’s taken. I was expecting [a performance like] that, but I’d have taken any distance.” Listening to him, it was clear he would relish taking on Palace Pier. Elsewhere on the programme, jockey Cieren Fallon junior made an altogether much more demonstrative, fist-clenched gesture of celebration than his dad Kieren ever did on any his thirty winners here when partnering Oxted to a first Royal meeting success in the Kings Stand Stakes. Star sprinter Battaash faded to 4th in the final half-furlong having looked the likely winner. Although, under the Government’s Events Research Programme, a paying attendance of 12,000 was permitted, the crowd enjoying warm sunshine was more like 10,000. Disappointing, I thought, but officials, who believe they face a “high seven figures” loss this year, were putting on a brave face blaming a “one week [ticket] sales window”, shortened so tests could be undergone. The only sell-outs are expected late in the week when the Queen may also attend – on day one, she was represented by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Dettori was king.