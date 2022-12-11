A review of the rest of the action from Cork on Sunday as Arctic Bresil made a very good impression in the maiden hurdle.

De Bromhead at the double Arctic Bresil (11/8) won the Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle in impressive fashion for trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore. The £305,000 purchase was due to run at Fairyhouse last weekend but was withdrawn on account of the good to yielding ground and clearly relished the softer conditions at Cork. Blackmore had the son of Blue Bresil out in front and although market rival - the 8/11 favourite - Mercurey was within striking distance turning in, Paul Townend was sending out the distress signals at Arctic Bresil powered on to the last flight. He was string-heeled at the final hurdle and galloped on strongly to win by five and a half lengths, with the Willie Mullins-trained Mercurey only second, ahead of Franciscan Rock back in third at 16/1. Betfair and Paddy Power cut Arctic Bresil to 12/1 from 33/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Sky Bet going 14/1 from 25/1 for the Ballymore and 20s from 28s for the Albert Bartlett.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Blackmore and De Bromhead teamed up to great effect once again as Hiddenvalley Lake landed the Grade Three Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle. The 9/2 shot wasn't foot-perfect at the obstacles but ultimately had loads in hand as he stormed to an eight-length success over 100/30 chance Cool Survivor. The 6/4 favourite Monbeg Park was a further head back in third. Sky Bet make Hidden Valley Lake a 10/1 shot in their antepost market for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and 12/1 (from 22s) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Paddy Power and Betfair go 7/1 from 25/1 for the Albert Bartlett.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Impervious is imperious in mares' event The Grade Two O'Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase went to Impervious under jockey Brian Hayes. The Colm Murphy-trained Impervious, a Grade Three winner over hurdles and sixth to Love Envoi in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March prior to finishing fifth at Punchestown the following month, had made a winning start over fences at Wexford and skipped a potential tilt at last weekend's Drinmore Novice Chase. The move paid off handsomely for connections as the six-year-old stayed on resolutely to tackle 5/4 favourite Dinoblue at the last and ultimately come three lengths clear of Willie Mullins' mare. There was a 14-length gap back to Roseys Hollow (17/2) in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Rest of the card... Earlier on, Mullins and Townend struck gold with Blood Destiny in the opening Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle. The powerhouse Closutton team already have an enviable hand in the juvenile division and look to have unearthed another above average performer as the French recruit justified 4/5 favouritism with a five-length defeat of Sir Allen (17/2). Teagarden Jazz was third at 18/1.