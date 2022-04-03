Making his first competitive appearance since winning a Listed prize at the Curragh in October, the Ger Lyons-trained sprinter was the 5/2 favourite in the hands of Colin Keane.

After travelling strongly for much of the six-furlong contest, Power Under Me really found top gear in the last half-furlong and got up to deny the brave Mooneista by a neck.

Twilight Spinner was best of the rest in third, a length and a half further away.

Shane Lyons, the winning trainer’s brother and assistant, said: “We were worried about the good to firm ground today as he is very ground dependent, but were pleasantly surprised when we put the stick in the ground and it was beautiful good ground. However, that’s as quick as he wants it and he grows another leg when there is juice in it.

“Colin said he is after getting very strong over the winter and has matured big time.

“One day, if all the conditions went in his favour, there is a big pot in him.

“He’ll be entered for all the big sprints later in the year – the Haydock Sprint Cup and British Champions Sprint in Ascot over six furlongs and the softer the better for him.”