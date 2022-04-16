Sporting Life
Thumbs up from Seamie Heffernan

Cork Saturday: Toy earns 20/1 Classic quotes

By Sporting Life
14:14 · SAT April 16, 2022

Toy is 20/1 for both the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Cazoo Oaks with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power after winning the opener at Cork.

A full-sister to Gleneagles, she had finished second on both her previous starts at the Curragh but never looked in danger of defeat here despite a wide draw.

Seamie Heffernan had the 5/6 favourite in front soon after the two pole and she lengthened well to put five lengths between herself and nearest purseuer Esculenta at the line.

