Toy is 20/1 for both the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Cazoo Oaks with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power after winning the opener at Cork.
A full-sister to Gleneagles, she had finished second on both her previous starts at the Curragh but never looked in danger of defeat here despite a wide draw.
Seamie Heffernan had the 5/6 favourite in front soon after the two pole and she lengthened well to put five lengths between herself and nearest purseuer Esculenta at the line.
