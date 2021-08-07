Cork review: International options for La Petite Coco

La Petite Coco took the rise in class in her stride to record an impressive victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Give Thanks Stakes at Cork.

Paddy Twomey’s three-year-old was following in the illustrious hoofprints of subsequent Breeders’ Cup heroine Tarnawa, who had won this Group Three in each of the last two years.

La Petite Coco will need to extend her improvement significantly, of course, to approach the level set by Dermot Weld’s dual Group One and Grade One winner.

Nonetheless, the 2/1 favourite was most convincing under Billy Lee – taking over from the front-running High Heels in the straight and surging clear to win by five and a half lengths from closest market rival Thunder Kiss.

The daughter of Ruler Of The World has therefore put higher-profile, and possibly global, future assignments in her diary – having stepped up so decisively from her second career success at Killarney last month.

Twomey said: “We’ve had her since April, and she has not put a foot wrong. I was very keen to go to Killarney the last day for experience when the chance was there.

“The owners wanted to go straight into Group company, but I talked them out of it – and I’m glad now we did.

“She is progressing physically and is enjoying training and has plenty of talent.”