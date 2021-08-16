Iwilldoit became the third successive Welsh-trained winner of the Coral Welsh National when landing a gamble at Chepstow.
Sam Thomas' charge, ridden by Stan Sheppard, was a well-backed 13/2 chance having won the trial for this race at the track last month.
He could be called the winner from a long way out, getting the better of sole threat Highland Hunter after the second last and going on to score by nine lengths.
Truckers Lodge, Achille and Secret Reprieve were the only others horses to complete.
"I'm lost for words. It as enjoyable to watch and great for everyone at home. It means everything. He doesn't take his racing all that well and all credit to the horse to come back," said the winning trainer.
