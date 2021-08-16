Coral Welsh National tip

He's 12 now and no spring chicken but ACHILLE showed enough in the Unibet Becher last time to suggest he can go close here. Venetia Williams' charge travelled like a well-handicapped horse for much of the contest but weakened after the last, losing two places in the process, when fifth behind Snow Leopardess. With that run under his belt he's entitled to come forward again and has no weight on his back.

Timeform’s Chepstow course guide Chepstow is a left-handed, undulating, oval course, nearly two miles around with 11 fences to a circuit, a five-furlong home straight and a run-in of 250 yards. Conditions can be very testing. With five fences in the straight, the first part of which is downhill, front runners - or those leading into the straight - do well here, especially over shorter distances, and the fences don't claim the number of casualties that might be expected.

Coral Welsh National key stats Since 2000, unless specified otherwise Age – Five renewals of the Welsh Grand National since 2010 have had to be postponed from December to January, effectively making their winners a year older than they would have been had the race taken place on its scheduled date. But the main point to note is that just over half (11/21) the renewals this century have gone to either seven- or eight-year-olds. Six- and nine-year-olds have won four editions each but the only older chasers to have been successful were Mountainous, who had just turned 11 when successful for the second time in January 2015 and veteran Raz de Maree who also won a January edition which made him 13 when successful in 2017. Weight carried – Only five winners this century have carried 11-0 or more to victory, most notably future Gold Cup winner Native River who defied top weight of 11-12 in 2016. Last season’s winner Secret Reprieve (carrying 10-1) was more typical at the other end of the handicap with 11/21 winners carrying 10-5 or less. Starting Price – Secret Reprieve was well backed at 5/2 which made him the shortest-priced winning favourite this century (Native River was 11/4). In fact, 11/21 winners this century have started at single-figure odds and, for a long-distance handicap which regularly attracts large fields, there have surprisingly been no really big upsets; the longest-priced winners were Dream Alliance (2009) and Mountainous (when successful for the first time in 2013), both sent off at 20/1. Trainers to follow – Among active trainers, Venetia Williams (Jocks Cross and Emperor’s Choice), Jonjo O’Neill (Mini Sensation and Synchronised), Paul Nicholls (Silver Birch and L’Aventure) and Colin Tizzard (Native River and Elegant Escape) have all won the race twice, Tizzard successful in two of the last five renewals.

Key view from connections: He may be turning 12 in a few days, but such is Native River’s class he will still give 10lb and more to the whole of the Coral Welsh National field at Chepstow. One of four previous winners in the race, Colin Tizzard’s 2018 Gold Cup hero loves nothing more than a stamina test in the mud and that is what he will get in Wales once again. In his final season, it would be a famous victory for a popular horse should he pull it off. Stablemate Elegant Escape, last year’s winner Secret Reprieve and Christian Williams’ Potters Corner are the other runners to have tasted glory in that marathon test before. Garth Broome, Native River’s owner, does not see his welter burden proving a problem. "We are looking forward to it,” he said. “He used to carry more than that weight before. It is not necessarily the weight he has got, it is more about what the others are carrying. “He likes Chepstow and the distance, so if the forecast rain comes we’ll be happy. He will always run his race and is as genuine as they come.” It has been an unusual preparation for Secret Reprieve, who has not been seen since last year’s heroics. It has been a mixed season for trainer Evan Williams, with big-race successes for the likes of Dans Le Vent, Coole Cody and Ansaam. But his team have had to cope with the loss of yard favourite Silver Streak. “We’ve got some very, very smart horses and we’ve got a lot of the lesser lights running good races, people cling on to those big Saturday wins, they’re the ones that get you noticed,” said Williams.

“I suppose this fellow’s (Secret Reprieve) work at home is good against horses which have been running very, very big races in big Saturday races. “If it happens again, fantastic, if it doesn’t, as long as we come back in one piece then I’ll be delighted.” Paul Nicholls has won the race as a trainer and a jockey, but not since L’Aventure in 2005. He thinks he has a big chance this year with Highland Hunter. “It was a pleasant surprise (when) he won at Sandown as I was using it as a prep race for this. I thought he would blow up two out, but he got his second wind and stayed on well,” said Nicholls “He carried 11st 12lb over three-mile-five there so he’s a really strong stayer. The softer the ground the better and he must go there with a big chance. “He went up 4lb but that’s neither here nor there in my eyes, I don’t think 4lb would be stopping him if he runs to his best.” Nicholls also runs 2019 runner-up Truckers Lodge. Sandy Thomson sends Hill Sixteen down from his Lambden base after just losing out in the Becher Chase over the Aintree fences. “It was a hell of a performance in the Becher Chase and he never really got the credit he deserved,” said Thomson. “It was an amazing performance to pull that out of the bag when you consider where he’d been and what he had done. “I knew he was well and hoped he would run a nice race, but to perform like that was beyond our wildest dreams. He is still technically 2lb well in. “We are delighted to be going and we are as confident as we can be. I don’t know that rain will be absolutely necessary for him.” Sam Thomas’ Iwilldoit was a convincing winner of the Welsh Grand National Trial earlier in the month, prevailing by 24 lengths from Colorado Doc over a trip just short of three miles. The eight-year-old was given a 4lb penalty for the win which left him 6lb wrong at the weights, but as the handicapper subsequently raised him 10lb he runs off his correct mark. “It (the trial win) wasn’t a great surprise, he certainly showed us what he can do,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing. “He’s always been a good jumper, he’s a pleasure to ride at home – he’s a bit of a natural, so it was a surprise to see him do what he did at Kelso when he nearly fell at the first. It was just a bit of a write-off that day. Like any sort of stayer, once you get them into their comfort zone they can maintain that gallop, I’ve no doubt he’ll get the trip. “Native River brings a high level of class to the race, and we’ve got to step up, we’re aware of that. But the fact we’ve got 10st is a real bonus. For a horse who likes to bowl along from somewhere near the front, to have a nice low weight, he’ll think he’s loose. It will be great if it comes off, it’s been the plan for a little while.” Peter Fahey’s The Big Dog travels from County Kildare, with Scotland represented by Lucinda Russell and her Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder. Also well-fancied is Venetia Williams’ Hold That Taught, who began his season in good form when taking a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap at Carlisle in October.

Key video form: Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase, Chepstow, 9 January 2021

Punchestown Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, 14 February 2021

Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase, Sandown, 3 December 2021

Cumberland Handicap Chase, Carlisle, 31 October 2021

Unibet Many Clouds Chase, Aintree, 4 December 2021