The 10-year-old was a clear-cut winner of the prestigious handicap 12 months ago and struck gold for the first time since in last weekend’s LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Cap Du Nord would carry a 5lb penalty for that win if he were to turn out just seven days later and Williams admits the £150,000 prize is tempting.

He said: “We’ll probably make a final decision on Thursday morning, but he came out of Ascot in great form, so we’ll see. We could wait for the Scottish National, but it’s a very valuable race on Saturday, there might not be a whole lot of runners and we feel it’s a track that suits him very well and the ground will suit him.

“We’d like to see how the race cuts up before we decide whether to take a chance or not.”