15/8 favourite Mister Fisher picked off Eldorado Allen to give Nicky Henderson a fourth success in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The winner travelled powerfully in behind as the freewheeling Rouge Vif and eventual runner-up duelled for supremacy at the head of the four-runner field. The former was a spent force two out by which time James Bowen still had plenty of horse underneath him aboard Mister Fisher. He asked him to go on approaching the final fence and his partner responded willingly to score by a length-and-three-quarters from Eldorado Allen. Defi Du Seuil was tailed off in last having been under pressure from some way out.

“That was his race. It was made for him form the day it was put in the programme book – except for the ground, because he has always been a little bit vulnerable on sticky ground,” said Henderson. “I think the ground is tacky, but with Falco (Blitz, winner earlier on the card) and him, we’ve gone wide the whole way which Barney (Clifford, clerk of the course) told me to do about three days ago. “He was really good, but he is a very good horse. If you remember that last race at Sandown last year, when he looked as if he had got Frodon, and Frodon came back and beat him on the line – that is where he is in life. He is up there in the higher echelons. “I think two and half miles is probably his trip… I know he ran a good race in the King George because it was his first run of the season and he turned in out of the back straight going really well. You could say, ‘was it stamina? Or was it just the fact it was his first run?’ (that he emptied and was pulled up).