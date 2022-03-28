The Berwickshire-based trainer would dearly love to win Ayr’s four-mile showpiece, having come close on a few occasions in recent years.

“I’ve been second, third and fourth, so it would be great to win one,” said Thomson. “Dingo Dollar and The Ferry Master were second and fourth last year, Seeyouatmidnight finished third a few years ago (2016). It doesn’t appear to have been the luckiest race for us, but hopefully that will change on Saturday.”

The Ferry Master was beaten just over seven lengths in last year’s renewal and returns for another crack from 5lb lower in the weights, having been narrowly beaten as an odds-on favourite on his first start since undergoing wind surgery at Newcastle on his latest appearance.

Hill Sixteen is perhaps not as well handicapped, however, having received a hefty rise for finishing second to Nuts Well in the Premier Chase at Kelso at the start of the month.