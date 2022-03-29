“I think we’re going to wait for Sandown. We had a look at the race. It’s going to be quite competitive,” the Ditcheat trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“Though there are three weeks between the two I think if you travel up there and have a hard race, you’re not going to be at your best for Sandown. I had a chat with the owners and I think we’re going to keep him fresh for that.”

Enrilo was first past the post in the Sandown feature last season, only to be demoted to third for causing interference.