Enrilo: a well-handicapped chaser
Coral Scottish Grand National: Enrilo set to wait for Sandown

By Sporting Life
14:37 · TUE March 29, 2022

Paul Nicholls has warned that Enrilo is likely to miss the Coral Scottish National and head to the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on April 23.

“I think we’re going to wait for Sandown. We had a look at the race. It’s going to be quite competitive,” the Ditcheat trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“Though there are three weeks between the two I think if you travel up there and have a hard race, you’re not going to be at your best for Sandown. I had a chat with the owners and I think we’re going to keep him fresh for that.”

Enrilo was first past the post in the Sandown feature last season, only to be demoted to third for causing interference.

