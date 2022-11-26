Le Milos held off Remastered to win a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup to give the Skelton team another super Saturday.

Seven days on from Protektorat's Betfair Chase success, they plundered one of the big handicaps of the jumps season with the well-backed 9/2 favourite. Successful on his stable debut at Bangor last time, the winner produced a fine leap at the last but found the runner-up to be a persistent challenger. With the riderless Threeunderthrufive a potential issue on the run-in, the protagonists settled down to fight it out and there was never more between them than the half length that separated the pair at the line.

"I was on the limit the whole way, I knew he'd keep finding and stay galloping. It's a big team effort this, we're led by Dan and we're all lucky to be working for him. He knew where he was going and the horse responded really well. He was so tough," said winning rider Harry Skelton. "Going home last night we were just umming and ahhing about a few on the ground but luckily we made the right decisions and I think he will be better on slower ground but we'll just enjoy this one. "These races live long in the memory of a lot of people and growing up me and Dan came here with Paul (Nicholls) and saw Denman and endless horses win these sort of races and it's just fantastic to win it." There was a sting in the tail for Skelton though, as the rider was given a seven-day suspension and fined £2,900 for using his whip above the permitted level from the second last fence to the line.