Remastered, who was travelling strongly when coming down at the fourth last fence 12 months ago, will aim to make amends when he returns to Newbury for another crack at the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup on Saturday 26 November.
The David Pipe-trained chaser, who races for Brocade Racing’s Garth and Anne Broom who owned 2016 race winner Native River, won a handicap hurdle at Aintree on Saturday after which he was promoted to 6-1 joint favouritism by Coral, alongside Corach Rambler.
Remastered and Gericault Roque are the two Pipe stable representatives among 36 horses who remain on course for Newbury’s iconic handicap chase, for which Protektorat has top weight of 12st.
Remastered scored under David Noonan at Aintree in a race in which he had finished third a year earlier. Gericault Roque also ran in the race, finishing fifth, 24 lengths behind Remastered.
“It was a pleasant surprise to see Remastered win at Aintree as his preparation hadn’t been the best,” said Pipe. “We were using it as a prep run for the Coral Gold Cup where he will go next if the ground is okay.
“Last year’s experience was frustrating but at the end of the day the horse and jockey were okay. If you look at his results after that race you would have to say he might not have won it. He looked the winner when he came down but as we know it was still a long way from home at Newbury.”
Remastered’s chase rating is now 3lb lower than it was in 2021, and Pipe added: “The wind op has helped him during the summer. He has been a good horse but has always promised a bit more.”
Pipe, who won the Coral Gold Cup in 2008 with Madison Du Berlais, said stable jockey Tom Scudamore was likely to stick with Gericault Roque in the big race. With three victories, Scudamore is level with Willie Robinson as the most successful jockey in the race.
“Gericault Roque was having his prep at Aintree too. I thought he would have run a bit better but he had a big blow afterwards. He’ll have plenty of work between now and Newbury,” said Pipe.
“After he finished second [to Corach Rambler] at the Festival we decided to keep him as a novice for this season which would give us a few more options. He is only six, still improving and we think is better this year than last year.”
He added: “I think the riding arrangements will be the same at Newbury as they were at Aintree with David (Noonan) on Remastered and Tom (Scudamore) on Gericault Roque.”
