Coral Gold Cup preview: Sam Thomas pair on target

The former was last seen when landing an impressive six-length victory in the Native River Handicap Chase on soft ground at Chepstow in October at his first attempt over three miles.

The eight-year-old was stepping up in trip for the first time that day and Thomas said: “The style he won in at Chepstow was really pleasing, he jumped brilliantly, relaxed, and saw the trip out well. I think he hopefully still has more to offer over that distance which is exciting. Obviously, you don’t quite know sometimes until you run these horses over the extreme trips however, I do feel he is a much more relaxed horse this season at home, and I think that’s a sign of him telling me he wants to step up in trip.

"I have no reason to believe he won’t get 3m2f, it’s a flat track, they go a good gallop there and you need to stay very well. If he’s ever going to stay that trip, then it will be at a track like Newbury.”

Having won both the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase and London Gold Cup Handicap Chase last season, the Coral Gold Cup has been a long-term target for the proven stayer Our Power.