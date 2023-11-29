Coral Gold Cup preview: Sam Thomas pair on target

Sam Thomas intends to run both Stolen Silver and Our Power in Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
The former was last seen when landing an impressive six-length victory in the Native River Handicap Chase on soft ground at Chepstow in October at his first attempt over three miles.
The eight-year-old was stepping up in trip for the first time that day and Thomas said: “The style he won in at Chepstow was really pleasing, he jumped brilliantly, relaxed, and saw the trip out well. I think he hopefully still has more to offer over that distance which is exciting. Obviously, you don’t quite know sometimes until you run these horses over the extreme trips however, I do feel he is a much more relaxed horse this season at home, and I think that’s a sign of him telling me he wants to step up in trip.
"I have no reason to believe he won’t get 3m2f, it’s a flat track, they go a good gallop there and you need to stay very well. If he’s ever going to stay that trip, then it will be at a track like Newbury.”
Having won both the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase and London Gold Cup Handicap Chase last season, the Coral Gold Cup has been a long-term target for the proven stayer Our Power.
On the decision to start his season over hurdles, Thomas explained: “Our Power had a good spin over hurdles to give him a good blow out. We would have loved to have run over fences, but we didn’t want to risk him winning again and ruining his chances of having a nice weight in the Coral Gold Cup, hopefully he is still off a workable mark. He’s a very laid-back character and doesn’t give much away at home but he’s come out of the race nicely and it gave us a bit of time to kick on and give him some more work. Hopefully it has blown away the cobwebs.”
With the going currently good-to-soft on the chase course, the Welsh trainer has little concern with regards the going for Stolen Silver: “He is very versatile, he will handle the softer ground, he is so tough. He goes through the pain barrier in a lot of his races and had to in some of those 2 ½ mile races at Cheltenham as they go so quick. Our Power would be more impacted by the ground, better ground would be preferable. He’s flat bred with quite a choppy action so as near to good ground as possible would suit him better.”
