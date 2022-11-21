Corach Rambler has convinced trainer Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore that he is ready to attempt to defy history and deliver Scotland’s first victory in 43 years in the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday.

A Scottish-trained horse has not won the race since Fighting Fit, trained in Hawick by Ken Oliver, who captured the prize in 1979 but Aye Right, trained by Harriet Graham in Jedburgh, came close when second in 2020. Corach Rambler, 7/1 second favourite behind new 6/1 market leader Remastered for Newbury’s signature jumps race, is one of 19 confirmations for the 3m2f handicap chase, the highlight of the Coral Gold Cup meeting which is under new sponsorship this year. Remastered and Threeunderthrufive, from the race-winning stables of David Pipe and Paul Nicholls respectively, plus Our Power, whose trainer Sam Thomas won the race as a jockey in 2007 on the great Denman, have also been confirmed. Fanion D’Estruval, whose trainer Venetia Williams saddled last year’s winner Cloudy Glen, tops the handicap on 12st.

Corach Rambler ended his novice chase season by winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He returned to action at Carlisle last month over 2m4f, a trip short of his best, to finish fifth of seven, beaten 25 lengths. Last season he won his next two starts after finishing third on his chasing debut at Perth over the same distance. “It wasn’t his distance at Carlisle, but he ran well,” said Scudamore, Russell’s partner. “I was pleased with the way he jumped. He probably ran to about the same level as he did when we ran him over two and a half miles on his first start last year. “I didn’t want him to get a penalty. I wanted him to do his best and if he won, he won. I am not saying he will win, you can’t say things like that, but he has the right profile for the race. Historically, previous season’s novices have run well in this race. Whether he is good enough, I don’t know, but he has the right profile and he has a decent weight.” The Scudamore family has a long association with the Coral Gold Cup with Peter winning the race twice on Strands Of Gold (1988) and Chatam (1991) while son Tom has three wins to his name, Madison Du Berlais (2008), Sizing Tennessee (2018) and Cloth Cap (2020).